Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet notes continuing issue with Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears‘ offense is very much still a work in progress before the second day of mandatory minicamp. While the Bears aren’t expected to completely master the scheme of new head coach Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, Caleb Williams is still struggling with the basics.

Per Adam Hoge and Mark Carman of CHGO Bears, the offense had one of their more efficient practices they’d seen in a mandatory minicamp in recent years, especially in the two-minute drill.

Until it wasn’t.

While Williams connected on quick throws to Cole Kmet and Olamide Zaccheaus, he ended the drill with an interception on a pass that was meant for DJ Moore but landed in the hands of cornerback Nashon Wright.

Following practice, Johnson admitted to the media that Williams is still struggling to command the huddle and finish his cadence, though he is seeing signs of improvement. Those issues were a problem last offseason and plagued his rookie season.

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet on the details

During his presser on Tuesday, tight end Cole Kmet was asked for an example of how Johnson and his staff are obsessed with paying attention to details. Kmet called out Williams’ shortcoming in the pre-snap as one of the key issues that Johnson is focusing on trying to correct.

“I mean, you name it,” Kmet said of what Johnson pays attention to during practices and team meetings. “Whether it’s with Caleb’s (Williams) cadence and how he says the play in the huddle. With alignments and techniques, making the right calls. It’s every day and it’s relentless.

“(Johnson’s) definitely thrown a lot at us in this short time here in the spring. I think he wants to challenge us as a group to see what we can handle. I think we’ve done a pretty good job so far. There’s definitely been some ups and downs throughout the way, but I think that’s kind of the method to the madness so far.”

Kmet had an incident with Ben Johnson last week

Kmet’s answer was interesting, given an incident between Johnson and him during practice last week. Kmet lined up out of position, and Johnson screamed an expletive at the 2024 team captain and NLFPA representative.

But the immediate response was probably just muscle memory.

One would assume Williams is bearing the brunt of Johnson’s ire. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft has the most important and complex role on the football team.

And he’s still figuring out how to get to the point where the ball can be snapped.

