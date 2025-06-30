Chicago Bears’ Cole Kmet linked to Miami Dolphins trade

Trade speculation regarding Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet won’t be going away anytime soon. The Bears invited such talk when they drafted tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 pick in April’s draft.

While Loveland is Kmet’s eventual long-term replacement, there is no pressing need for Chicago to get rid of Kmet, a team captain and representative for the NFLPA.

Kmet was linked in several mock trades to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. On Monday, the Steelers traded with the Miami Dolphins for tight end Jonnu Smith. Now that the Dolphins have a need at tight end, Kmet’s name is being linked to Miami.

Cole Kmet is linked to the Miami Dolphins

Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports listed Kmet as the No. 1 option for the Dolphins to trade for after sending Smith to the Steelers.

“Kmet signed a four-year, $50 million extension with the Bears ahead of the 2023 season, but Chicago just utilized a top 10 pick on former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland,” Dajani wrote. “That in itself does not guarantee Kmet is on the trade block, but it does make it easier for Chicago to move off him should it field an enticing-enough offer.

“After putting pen to paper on his new contract, Kmet caught a career-high 73 passes for a career-high 719 yards and six touchdowns. However, with Caleb Williams at quarterback in 2024, Kmet caught 47 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns.

“It was statistically his worst season since his rookie year in 2020. Odds are Chicago wants to tout a two-headed monster at tight end in 2025, but Chris Grier should at least call Ryan Poles and have a conversation.”

Would the Chicago Bears trade Kmet?

The Bears would be wise to keep Kmet this season. Chicago would have a chance to run a threatening 12-personnel scheme with Kmet and Loveland. One also can’t forget that Loveland has yet to take a practice snap with the Bears, as he recovered from a shoulder injury during OTAs.

Tight end is considered one of the hardest positions for a rookie to learn besides quarterback.

The sports betting forecaster Polymarket put a wild rumor on X Monday afternoon that the Dolphins are interested in Kmet.

Per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are in conversations with “multiple teams” about trading for a tight end.

“The Dolphins are now in conversations with multiple teams about acquiring a tight end after sending Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh, per sources,” Pelissero posted on X. “A wild start to the holiday week could get wilder.”

The #Dolphins are now in conversations with multiple teams about acquiring a tight end after sending Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh, per sources. A wild start to the holiday week could get wilder … pic.twitter.com/11EGxDsVMp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 30, 2025

It feels more likely than not that the Dolphins would at least reach out to Chicago to see what general manager Ryan Poles would be willing to give up for Kmet, a second-round pick in the 2025 draft.

However, the Bears have no reason to let Kmet go this summer unless Miami is willing to give up significant draft capital or Tyreek Hill.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears WR roster projections revealed Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE