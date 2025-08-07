Cole Kmet eases injury concerns despite Chicago Bears tight end decision

Tight end Cole Kmet sent a collective shock down Chicago Bears fans’ spines when he left Tuesday’s practice with a trainer. However, after a day off, those fans are now breathing a sigh of relief.

Kmet made his return to practice on Thursday, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. While there’s no word yet if he will suit up for Week 1 of the preseason, his return to the gridiron at least ensures the tight end should be ready to go Week 1 of the regular season.

Cole Kmet wrapped up and ready. pic.twitter.com/9aaJWSsWxa — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 7, 2025

After Kmet left the field, the Bears signed fellow tight end Thomas Gordon, leading some to believe the veteran was dealing with a serious injury. However, that now appears to just be a depth signing. Chicago will be cautious with Kmet and won’t risk further injury. But seeing as he hasn’t missed a game in his NFL career, Kmet has proven to be one of the most durable players on the roster.

What Cole Kmet offers Chicago Bears

When the Bears drafted tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick, Kmet’s immediate future was thrown into question. He even came up in trade rumors. Still, head coach Ben Johnson has been adamant that the veteran will still have a key role despite Loveland’s arrival.

Which makes sense both based on Kmet’s contract and his success in the Bears’ offense. Since joining the team in 2020, the tight end has caught 258 passes for 2,592 yards and 19 touchdowns. During the 2023 season, he set new career-highs in receptions (73) and yardage (719). A year prior, he made a career-best seven touchdown grabs.

How Johnson decides to use both Loveland and Kmet is yet to be seen. However, the fact they were both listed as starters on the team’s first unofficial depth chart is telling. Kmet seems likely to handle the short-to-intermediate game while Loveland will look to be a mismatch all over the field. Regardless, both tight ends will be key pieces for Johnson to work with in his first year at the helm.

Kmet being back on the practice field eases a major Chicago concern. Furthermore, it gives the tight end more time to get acclimated to the new offense. The Bears are hopeful Kmet can get fully past the scare and continue getting reps in with Caleb Williams.

