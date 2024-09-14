The Chicago Bears will travel to Houston to play the Texans on Sunday Night Football in what will be Caleb William’s first nationally televised game. Although all eyes will be on Williams to see how he bounced back after a lackluster debut against the Titans, there will be many eyes on how Chicago’s offense performs will several key injuries at the wide receiver position. Offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, may be forced to make tight end Cole Kmet a focal point of the passing offense over the next few weeks, something that didn’t happen in Week 1.

Cole Kmet is too good of a tight end to not be featured more in the passing offense

Over the past three seasons, since becoming Chicago’s full-time tight end, Cole Kmet has become one of the best players at the position. Kmet has averaged 61 receptions, 625 receiving yards, and four touchdowns over the past three years, despite playing with multiple starting quarterbacks. Against the Titans this past weekend, the Bears’ tight end was only targeted once, catching one ball for four yards in the 24-17 victory.

With preparations for Sunday’s game against the Texans taking place, two of the Bears’ three best wide receivers have not practiced as both Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen are dealing with injuries. Odunze hurt his knee late in the fourth quarter against Tennessee, while Allen has been dealing with a heel injury since the preseason. If neither pass-catcher is able to play against Houston, Chicago’s best two pass-catchers will be wide receiver DJ Moore and Cole Kmet.

Williams didn’t have the best NFL debut, as he only completed 14 passes for 93 yards, with many fans and analysts expecting him to play better against the Texans on the national stage. Given the injuries at the wide receiver position and Cole Kmet’s reliability in the Bears’ passing offense the past three season, it makes no sense for Waldron not to make the tight end a key piece in his game plan for the team’s primetime game. Kmet provides value in both short-yardage situations and deep ball throws, something that is rare in a tight end.

In the Texans’ first game against the Colts, Indianapolis only targeted tight end Mo Alie-Cox once as he failed to bring in the catch. Given the lack of testing the Houston’s linebackers faced in Week 1, it may be a wise idea for Waldron to test the defense, especially over the middle, with Cole Kmet. Getting Kmet targets over the middle on short and deep passes could help provide Williams with comfort, especially if he is able to get the ball out quickly to avoid defensive pressure.

It may be imperative for Waldron to get the ball out quickly of William’s hands given the struggle of the Bears’ interior offensive line, coupled with the Texan’s threaten defensive line pass-rush. Houston features two imposing defensive end in All-Pro Danielle Hunter and second-year rusher Will Anderson, who could cause issues for Chicago’s quarterback. To combat that, quick throws to Kmet could be the best solution if the offense is down both Allen and Odunze.

Cole Kmet’s usage could help set up long-term success for Bears’ passing offense

Having Cole Kmet be a featured part of the offense over the next few weeks may be beneficial for Chicago’s passing offense long-term, especially if Allen and Odunze miss any time after the Texans’ game. Allowing Williams to build rapport with Kmet, especially over the middle could help calm the rookie’s nerves knowing that he has a reliable target if his wide receivers are not open. Additionally, having a tight end become a matchup problem for opposing linebackers, could free up D’Andre Swift and the running backs if they are utilized in the passing game.

If Chicago is missing multiple wide receivers for the next few games, having Kmet become a key figure in the passing offense could give the injured pass-catchers an added benefit when they return healthy. Allen and Odunze are expected to be consistently swapped at the slot position, as both have experience playing in the slot whether in the NFL or in college. Having Cole Kmet drawing opposing coverage over the middle, could give either player one-on-one coverage matchups to take advantage of with Williams.

Having Cole Kmet be a presence early this season, especially with the injuries to Allen and Odunze, would be a benefit Waldron’s offensive scheme. One of cornerstones of the offensive coordinator’s system is deploying and consistently targeting three wide receivers. If Waldron is able to incorporate Kmet early on, once the wide receivers return, opposing defenses will have issues trying to determine which of the four pass-catchers to focus on and provide more pass-defense coverage too.

Sunday is a significant opportunity for Waldron to make Cole Kmet a vital piece of the offense out of necessity, given the current state of injuries on offense. Williams’ best chance of success throwing the ball against the Texans, will be to target Moore, Swift and Kmet in an attempt to get throws off as quick as possible. Chicago has one of the more reliable tight ends in the NFL and they are in a situation that will force them to make him an integral part of the passing attack if they have any chance of winning.

