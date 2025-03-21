Chicago Bears team captain put on notice before 2025 draft

Because the Chicago Bears have flexibility entering the 2025 draft after adding three starting offensive linemen and two starting defensive linemen in March, the consensus talking point surrounding the team is that general manager Ryan Poles might gift new head coach Ben Johnson a running back early in the draft.

The logic makes sense. Johnson’s offense thrived when the Detroit Lions (traded current Bears’ running back D’Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles) and selected Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 pick in the 2023 draft to pair with former Bears running back David Montgomery.

Ashton Jeanty is the consensus No. 1 RB in the draft. However, the Bears could add a dangerous playmaker at another position, tight end, which would put team captain Cole Kmet on notice.

Tight end Sam LaPorta played a major role in Johnson’s scheme, and the Bears could use an upgrade at that position after Kmet managed just 474 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 47 receptions in 2024.

Tyler Warren was named as an “ideal pick for the Chicago Bears

Jordan Reid of ESPN named Penn State tight end Tyler Warren as an ideal pick for Chicago.

“The Bears’ offense should run plenty of 12 personnel, so adding the best tight end in the class to pair with Cole Kmet makes sense,” Reid wrote. “Warren’s receiving skills and blocking prowess would provide a versatile playmaker for quarterback Caleb Williams and new coach Ben Johnson.”

Warren won the John Mackey Award and earned first-team All-American honors in 2024. He caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024.

The former high school quarterback had a monster game in the Nittany Lions’ loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal when he caught six passes for 75 yards. Warren caught two touchdowns in PSU’s CFP quarterfinal win over Boise State.

Why is Tyler Warren ever running free Notre Dame? If anything, double him….but he should never be running free off the line pic.twitter.com/7J6Nz7wS9j — CFBBlueprint (@CFBBluePrint) January 10, 2025

Kmet signed a four-year deal worth $50 million in 2023. He won’t become a free agent until 2028, but it’s possible the team could eventually look to trade him if they add a player like Warren.

Should Cole Kmet be worried before the 2025 draft?

This week, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune defended Kmet’s low numbers in 2024, arguing former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s design didn’t feature Kmet enough (in part because of Keenan Allen) and Caleb Williams failed to go through his progressions to find the tight end.

Still, Biggs does think the Bears may try to add a tight end in the draft for competition at the position.

“I think Johnson likes Kmet, but actions will be more instructive than words,” Biggs wrote. “Johnson hasn’t worked on the field with anyone yet. Will Kmet see the ball more? I’d think it would be difficult for him to be less utilized in the offense this season. Will the Bears draft a tight end? They no doubt are taking a hard look at a good class of tight ends…

“Where exactly does Kmet fit as a pass catcher in Johnson’s offense? We’ll have to wait until after the draft to answer this. Right now he’s TE1 without question, and the Bears should expect more from him in 2025.”

Warren would be an upgrade over Kmet. The only question is if the Bears deem that as a need more pressing than running back or lineman depth with the No. 10 pick.

