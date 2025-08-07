On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears had one of their most physical practices in recent memory, as several skirmishes broke out between the offense and defense due the significant intensity. Although the physicality was a welcomed sight, especially with new head coach Ben Johnson trying to install a cultural change for his players, the intense practice came with a cost as tight end Cole Kmet left with a potential injury. Despite Kmet not suffering a significant injury, his role in Johnson’s new offense is paramount and the offense being unable to lose the presence of their pass-catching tight end.

Cole Kmet’s presence is specifically vital for Ben Johnson’s new offense

Heading into the 2025 season, Cole Kmet will be entering his sixth season with Chicago, as the veteran tight end has been one of the most reliable and sure-handed pass-catchers at his position. Before the 2024 campaign where Kmet wasn’t featured in Shane Waldron’s offensive scheme, Kmet had recorded three consecutive seasons of 50 receptions or more, along with 500 receiving yards or more. Additionally, the Bears’ veteran tight end had recorded 13 touchdown catches in a two-year span.

When Johnson was hired as head coach earlier this year, many fans and analysts were extremely excited as the Bears were getting one of the best offensive play-callers in the NFL, as the Detroit Lions consistently ranked as one of the league’s best offenses over the past three years. What made Chicago’s new head coach’s offense so effective was his reliance on multiple tight end sets to help create confusion, whether on running or passing plays. One of the reasons why the Bears’ drafted tight end Colston Loveland tenth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft was to pair the rookie with Cole Kmet in order to create dynamic duo at the tight end position.

Although fans and analysts believe Loveland’s role at tight end will be a significant feature in Johnson’s new offensive scheme, it is Cole Kmet’s role that will be more vital, especially this season. Kmet’s ability as a route-runner and reliable pass-catcher allows for an immense level of flexibility when scheming offensive plays, especially if the Bears’ want to work from a two tight end formation. The veteran tight end’s high-level pass-catching capability allows him to function almost as a third wide receiver, especially when the Bears may use a heavy run formation, but plan on passing.

Kmet’s versatility as a route running whether lined up along the offensive line or out wide as a receiver, gives Johnson immense flexibility for using Loveland as a second tight end. The rookie can be kept in to block whether for run or pass plays, or be used on short-yard routes that could be freed up by veteran running a deeper route over the middle. Additionally, there could be a scenario where Cole Kmet is kept in to run or pass block, while the rookie pass-catcher is used on a more significant passing route.

Despite Cole Kmet’s injury not being serious, it is something to keep an eye on, as any time missed could significantly hinder Johnson’s goals on offense. If Kmet is slowed or misses any games early in the season, there is a noticeable drop off if Loveland is the team’s number one tight end and has to be pair with backups like Durham Smythe or Stephen Carlson. If Chicago’s veteran pass-catcher is sidelined, the offense loses its flexibility and ability to disguise plays, as opposing defenses will likely focus on Loveland as a pass-catching threat while identifying the backup tight end as the likely blocker.

Kmet’s presence in the offense, whether as a feature pass-catcher or as a decoy is vital to free up Loveland, matter so much for everyone else involved in Johnson’s offensive scheme. Chicago’s head coach goal with two tight end formations is to be unpredictable on every play whether run or pass. Cole Kmet and Loveland on the field together, whether as a pass-catchers or run-blockers can potentially free a Bears’ wide receiver or running back on a pass or run play because so much defensive attention is being focused on the two tight ends.

A key example of the potential confusion Johnson is trying to create with having two credible tight ends consistently on the field in Kmet and Loveland was a touchdown play called in the Bears Lions Week 16 game last year. From a two tight end and single back formation, Johnson called a deep pass play where quarterback Jared Goff connected with wide receiver Jameson Williams on an 82-yard touchdown pass. On what appeared to be a likely run formation, Johnson utilized one tight end as a pass-blocker while the other tight end’s pass-route allowed Williams to be his defender over the top, which is the ideal goal for both Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland.

Cole Kmet’s familiarity with Caleb Williams is important with new offense being installed

Another reason why Kmet’s injury, although not serious, needs to be monitored is because of the tight end’s veteran presence in a new offense. Chicago not only has a new offensive scheme under Johnson but also has two new rookie pass-catchers who are expected to contribute significantly in their first with Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden. For second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, comfort and familiarity will be key early on as the quarterback could look to target pass-catchers he built familiarity with last year in Cole Kmet, Rome Odunze, and DJ Moore.

Especially without Kmet as a pass-catcher whether over the middle or out wide, Williams could struggle in utilizing the whole field on passing-plays. One of the more noticeable weaknesses of Chicago’s young signal-caller is his inability to target check down targets when the big play target is unavailable. Tight ends are usually seen as reliable safe targets for quarterbacks when a deep target isn’t open and if Cole Kmet isn’t on the field, Williams could fall into the habit of holding onto the ball longer than he should.

Despite not being featured significantly in the offense last year, Kmet and Williams had a strong relationship when the two were able to connect. In 2024, Cole Kmet had four games where he was targeted five or more times, he either had four or more receptions or at least 70 receiving yards or more. These numbers demonstrate that when made a significant focus in the passing offense, the rookie quarterback felt comfortable targeting the veteran tight end.

The familiarity Kmet has with Williams is what Johnson is looking to build with his new offense, especially with rookie Colston Loveland. If Cole Kmet misses even one or two games early on, that familiarity and needed formation flexibility created with two credible pass-catching tight ends could be hindered immensely. It is vital for Johnson’s offense to have as much continuity heading into the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Vikings, which is why Tuesday’s injury needs to be accounted for, serious or not.

