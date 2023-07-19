Justin Fields gets disrespected once again, this time by big-name FOX analyst

The Chicago Bears are just a few days away from starting training camp for the 2023-24 season, as the sports world seems ready to welcome football back into their lives. With that comes a lot of ‘hot takes’ and bold predictions by numerous members of the national media. As soon as football season starts, this tends to be a trend.

Today, Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports was the latest to bash Justin Fields. This comes to no surprise, as the media takes jabs at him pretty often. Cowherd called him a “YouTube Quarterback”, and also stated that he “lacks a little self-awareness.” Here’s the full clip if you want to check it out.

"I've always been 60/40 that Justin Fields is going to succeed… I'm pulling back 5 percent. Lacks a little self awareness." — @ColinCowherd calls out Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/obcrH105kM — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 19, 2023

As he enters his third full season as the Chicago Bears starting QB, Justin Fields does in-fact have to improve quite a bit. He has flaws, as many other young QB’s have, but it seems like he’s never given the benefit of the doubt. The rosters, coaching staffs around him the first two seasons were questionable at best, and I believe that factors into his progression so far.

Fields now has a true number one WR in DJ Moore, and a decently improved offensive line. Those two things alone should help the former Ohio State Buckeye become a legitimate starting QB in this league. It’ll be fascinating to see what happens this year with his progression.

