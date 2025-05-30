‘Burned’: Chicago Cubs manager points out Colin Rea issue after giving up 6 runs

The Chicago Cubs’ starting pitching appears to be in for a long weekend against the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs dropped Game 1 of their three-game series in a 6-2 loss to the Reds in front of 36,019 fans at Wrigley Field.

Starting pitcher Colin Rea gave up 10 hits and six earned runs in 5.2 innings pitched on Friday. With Ben Brown struggling early in games, Cubs manager Craig Counsell plans to use Drew Pomeranz as the opener on Saturday before Jameson Taillon gets the nod on Sunday.

Chicago Cubs manager points out an issue with Colin Rea

Following Friday’s loss, Counsell noted that Rea had an issue with pitching against left-handed batters TJ Friedel, Gavin Lux, and Will Benson, who all recorded two hits in the contest.

“Well, their left-handed hitters did a nice job against (Rea), and you get burned by some home run balls,” Counsell said via Marquee Sports Network.

Rea has a 3-2 record this season and an ERA of 3.96, which went up on Friday when he earned a 10.80 ERA against the Reds.

Rea blamed “misses” over the middle of the plate for the three home runs he gave up. He said after the game he needed to have better focus.

“I mean it’s just a little more focus on where my misses are going to be with the ball coming out of my hand,” Rea said. “Just have better misses.”

The Cubs play the final game of May (before a busy June) on Saturday against Cincinnati at 1:20 p.m. CST.

