College football continues during the 3:30 window with plenty of exciting matchups.

Here are the best bets for the 3:30 games on 10/29.

Florida vs. Georgia on CBS

Florida comes into this game off a bye which is helpful as this is the team in college football you would like to have an extra week to prepare for. Unfortunately Georgia is off a bye too. Anthony Richardson has been poor to be frank. Watching him this year the one thing that has been noticeable is his touch when he throws. He doesn’t really have it because every throw he makes is as hard as he can throw it whether it a two yard screen or 60 yard bomb its the same arm speed.

When it comes to this Florida team he’s the story at the end of the day they revolve around his play. The Tennessee game nobody thought Florida had a shot going to Tennessee but Anthony played his best game all season and only lost by 5. If Anthony Richardson can play a little bit like he did against Tennessee then this could be interesting and potentially shake up college football.

Georgia comes off a bye as well after two impressive game beating Vandy 55-0 and beating Auburn 42-10. The week prior to that was when they struggled against Missouri and only took the lead with 4 minutes left in the game. The biggest question mark for everyone is Stetson Bennett and how he has been playing. On the year he only has 7 touchdowns throwing and they put up 42 points per game. On the contrary to Anthony Richardson, Georgia does not need Stetson Bennett to be amazing because of their defense and how well they do to turnover the ball or put the offense in plus territory.

The Bet: This is technically a neutral site game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville and its hard to take a big spread for Georgia after seeing what Richardson can do at Tennessee. I’m going to take the over instead 56.5.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State on FOX

I discussed Oklahoma State last week and I talked about Spencer Sanders mostly. Oklahoma State is 6-1 and if you’ve watched their games you’re wondering “how” just like me. Spencer Sanders is the QB and I’m just not sure how this team is successful in college football. He is a tough kid but his throws are very bad and he just takes off half the time and runs.

They won the Texas game because Quinn Ewers and Texas is awful. Spencer and Oklahoma State didn’t play well at all Texas had a billion chances to win but were miserable. Oklahoma State has to go into Bill Snyder Family Stadium and they won’t have the crowd to keep them in it this time.

Kansas State lost a tough one last week to TCU when their starting QB Adrian Martinez and even their backup Will Howard went down. Adrian Martinez is not sure if he will play this week but Will Howard the backup who looked solid is said to be available. If either one play I do feel that they will be ok against this Oklahoma State defense. Kansas State has a solid defense this year and hopefully they will be able to expose Spencer Sanders and close them out which no one has been able to do.

TCU had to come back two scores in the 4th quarter to beat Ok. St a couple weeks back. Hopefully Kansas State stays on the gas pedal.

The Bet: Oklahoma State can’t keep getting away with these wins. Take Kansas State -1.5.

Illinois vs. Nebraska on ABC

Illinois is rolling with Bret Bielama this year. I previewed the game coming up earlier this week but its safe to say Illini fans are excited and ready for Illinois to run the table. Tommy DeVito and Chase Brown have been good with Chase Brown being exceptional. Chase is over 1,000 yards already and he is the guy Illinois has to rely on offensively. Defensively they are statistically playing unbelievable in all of college football giving up 8.9 points per game and under 80 rush yards per game. Illinois is off a bye so they have had time to prepare which is good because Nebraska is sneaky now as they’ve flown under the radar since the Frost firing.

Nebraska has been out of the news for a while which is best case scenario for them as they have been able to focus on football. Nebraska is also off a bye but it won’t matter much if Casey Thompson can’t stay out of trouble and make the right passes.

Illinois defense is on of the best in college football and Casey will have to try and play this game safe to make sure Nebraska has a chance throughout this game. The defense is obviously the weakest point as they let up about 500 yards total a game. As long as Illinois play their game with balance then Nebraska may struggle to contain Illinois. The home field will be helpful for Nebraska as the fans always shout in Lincoln no matter what.

The Bet: Illinois has a great chance to win the Big Ten West and coming off the bye for the later half of the season this game is important to start it strong. Illinois -7.5.

