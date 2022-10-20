The college football slate on Saturday is amazing so here are the best games to bet during 12pm prime time and why.

Iowa vs. Ohio State

This technically shouldn’t be a primetime game at this point but FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff can’t really flex games as much as ESPN can so they’re stuck with this matchup. Not many better matchups besides Minnesota Penn State but at this point in the season OSU has to keep rolling and Iowa is getting sad. Iowa used to be fun when they could stop any team in college football and possibly win by putting up 17 points but now their offense is truly repulsive.

Spencer Petras was never the answer after watching him last year and it’s a tough look they haven’t tried to recruit just a bit better. Obviously Iowa isn’t a QB’s dreamland but with NIL lets try and make something happen Iowa. 30 point spread for two Big 10 teams you’re thinking no shot they cover that. Well OSU has hung 30 point differential wins twice against formidable opponents in Wisconsin and Michigan State.

The Bet: At home, earlier kickoff, Iowa can’t score I would have to go with -30 for OSU.

Syracuse vs. Clemson

I’m going to be that guy. The guy that falls for Cuse. Maybe I like Cuse after their 6-0 start with Garret Shrader and Sean Tucker with his legendary tweets @seantucker2020. Or maybe is it that I really do not like Clemson and I think if they win this game it may be the easiest Power 5 conference championship in the history of college football championships. This being in part because divisions are dumb and it decreases the value of conferences and I could go on forever about divisions but they’re bad.

The trust Clemson fans and major analysts have in Uiagalelei for Clemson is frightening. I keep hearing he’s back but was he ever here? He played like a beast at Notre Dame two years ago and since then what’s he done? He cake walks through ACC defenses whether he’s genuinely just throwing the ball up in the air with zero regard like against Wake Forest or whether he runs QB power all night against FSU with zero resistance.

I’m curious would the Cincinnati team last year beat the Clemson team this year? I think so. If you think so too then we are looking at a Power 5 team that’s about to make the playoffs in Clemson that would lose to a Group of 5 team that people were against having in the playoff last year in Cincy.

The Bet: I see plenty of running the ball on both sides and I see Syracuse hanging around +13.5.

Cincinnati vs. SMU

Can’t say I have been interested in watching both of these teams but I have nonetheless because I love college football unconditionally. Cincy is not as bad as I thought they were going to be when they played Arkansas week 1. Genuinely they should have won but Ben Bryant was poor for Cincy that day. They’ve obviously been playing better even though competition has been sparse.

To be fair SMU hasn’t looked good lately. Tanner Mordecai is trying. I mean he’s really trying I give him credit but the team around him is crumbling. They have lost a bunch of key players as they want to enter the transfer portal so essentially a chunk of key players just quit on SMU. They barely beat Navy last week after three straight losses prior.

The Bet: Home field won’t help SMU here I see Cincy covering -3.5 in Dallas.

