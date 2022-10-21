The college football slate on Saturday is amazing so here are the best games to bet during the 3:30pm primetime slate and why.

Ole Miss vs. LSU

Exciting game for sure but to be honest it is receiving way too much hype for LSU being actually bad. It’s still one of the best games during the 3:30 college football slate because Tiger stadium is electric but if you have ever watched Jayden Daniels play then you know what I mean about LSU being bad. I’ve seen him enough at Arizona State to tell you he is not LSU caliber and he’ll probably tuck and run Saturday upwards of 20 times like always. Daniels has two amazing receivers in Malik Nabers and Kayshon Boutte but continues to struggle to get them the ball.

On the other side Jaxson Dart isn’t very good either. He throws plenty of picks and if you’ve watched Ole Miss this year Dart should have double the picks he’s thrown but the defensive drops have saved him from a worse stat line. With that being said Ole Miss doesn’t rely on QB play like they did last year with Matt Corral because they have an elite running game led by Quinshon Judkins. Dart will have to make some throws but I think with the balanced approach this year and the no huddle offense from Kiffin Ole Miss has the upper hand.

The Bet: Lane Kiffin has a better coached team currently than Brian Kelly and while LSU environment may be tough to start I think the no huddle offense from Ole Miss will eventually overpower LSU just like Tennessee did. Ole Miss Moneyline or take the points +2.5.

UCLA vs. Oregon

Highly anticipated matchup that most were not thinking would be highly anticipated to start the year. UCLA is undefeated in large part to the two headed attack of Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet. These two have been together for a while but they have finally figured things out under Chip Kelly. To me I’m still not sold on Dorian Thompson-Robinson (DTR). Like with Jayden Daniels watching DTR in years passed he just wasn’t sharp when he needed to be. He would have crazy games like he did against Washington this year but he would go missing like he did against South Alabama. They have faced Utah at home and Washington at home. This is the first true test on the road for UCLA and the old DTR is still in my mind where he goes missing.

Oregon since getting blown up by Georgia has been better. Bo Nix is almost the same thing to me as DTR is. They’ll go crazy in certain games like Bo did last year against LSU where he just wouldn’t let a play die and couldn’t be tackled but he also looked like a high school QB against Georgia. The BYU game this year showed Oregon is good at home and Bo looked like a college football QB only two weeks out from the Georgia fiasco. Dan Lanning is in his first year at Oregon and he’s known for being a great defensive coordinator with Georgia years prior. He will have to put together a great plan to slow down DTR and Charbonnet and that’s what I’m thinking he’ll do.

The Bet: The spread is very high and it will go down as people are and will pepper UCLA plus the points. I would also wait for the spread to go down and check Friday night or Saturday morning. As of now the spread is Oregon -6. I would take Oregon spread as Oregon needs this to have a shot at the Pac-12 championship and they have been a juggernaut at home.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State

Since the return of Quinn Ewers things have been easier for Texas to say the least. The Iowa State game is tough to sample into the return of Ewers considering Iowa State genuinely can only play defense. Ewers is good but its still early in his career to label him great as many are anxious to do. Bijan Robinson is a beast and as long as Steve Sarkisian uses him in both the passing game and run game often Texas is in good shape for this one. Ever since that collapse against Texas Tech the defense for the Longhorns has improved because they’ll need timely stops in Stillwater where this Ok St. puts up points somehow.

Oklahoma State before losing last week in brutal fashion was the worst undefeated team in college football. Spencer Sanders has been at Ok St. for years and he just doesn’t get better. Not sure yet if he’ll even play Saturday as Gundy won’t say anything about it but I have a feeling he will. One thing I can’t take away is his toughness cause he gets smoked a lot. In large part to him just tucking and running whenever the first look isn’t there. Ok St. lost Jaylen Warren their running back who was great and lost their star linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. As of yet we have not seen someone step up to replace these two effectively and I think the downfall of Ok St. continues this week.

The Bet: Texas is going to continue moving to hopefully have a shot at the Big 12 and I don’t trust Spencer Sanders. Texas -6.5 and I would go with the over 61 but it depends on if Sanders plays or not. If he plays over if not under.

