WATCH: Chicago White Sox top prospect homers in 1st Catcus League game

The Chicago White Sox enter 2025 looking for their youth to lead the way after the front office moved on from several core veterans in the offseason. The White Sox are rebuilding following a 41-121 record in 2024, one of the worst records in modern MLB history.

The White Sox saw a promising at-bat for one of their top prospects this spring during their first Cactus League game of the year against the Chicago Cubs in front of 14,746 fans at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona.

Colson Montgomery, the No. 22 pick in the 2021 draft, hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning of his first Cactus League appearance of 2025. The two runs were the first of the day for Chicago.

Chicago White Sox prospect hits a home run

Via MLB Pipeline:

“White Sox fans will love to see that!” Colson Montgomery (MLB’s No. 39 prospect) hammers a two-run homer in his 2025 Cactus League debut.

"@Whitesox fans will love to see that!" Colson Montgomery (MLB's No. 39 prospect) hammers a two-run homer in his 2025 Cactus League debut. pic.twitter.com/5jm7eMeD4h — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 22, 2025

Montgomery went .214/.329/.381 during 2024 for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. The lefty-batter from Jasper, Indiana, added 18 home runs, 63 RBI, and eight stolen bases based for Charlotte.

The White Sox added Montgomery to their 40-man roster in November. At 22, Chicago is hoping their youthful shortstop will elevate his game in 2025.

The Chicago Cubs defeated the White Sox 7-3. The Sox will next play the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago White Sox fans ecstatic about a potential ownership change: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE