Colson Montgomery gets another promotion within the White Sox organization, his second promotion this season for the 2021 draft pick.

Colson Montgomery continues his rocket trajectory through the minors after he was drafted in the first round of the MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox in 2021. The 6-foot-4 shortstop has been on fire this season and will move up to double-A Birmingham from high single-A.

#UPDATE Colson Montgomery is making the jump to AA! The Tri-State SS will move from the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox (@WSDashBaseball) to Double-A (@BhamBarons) tomorrow. It will be his third team this summer. @SouthridgeR @colsonmontgom23 @TJMONTGOMERY17 — Tamar Sher (@TamarSher14News) August 21, 2022

Montgomery is already rated as the White Sox number one overall prospect. In high-A he’s batting .295 with nine homers and 48 RBIs this season. At one point this season Montgomery enjoyed a streak in which he reached base safely in 50 straight games.

Colson Montgomery’s progress in Double-A Birmingham will be monitored closely by White Sox fans as the big league team is in desperate need of help at SS. If Colson Montgomery does well in Double-A he could earn an invitation to spring training next year and from there, anything is possible.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE