In just a few days, Chicago Bears’ rookies will report to Halas Hall to kick off the team’s 2025 training camp, as there are high expectations for the offense with new head coach Ben Johnson. One of the rookies that will have significant focus on him from fans and the media will be Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, who was drafted by Chicago tenth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The selection of Loveland was seen as a bit controversial due fellow tight end Tyler Warren being seen as the better prospect at the position, but Bears’ fans should have more comfort from the first-round selection once the season starts and game film grows.

Colston Loveland’s value will be shown through game film and not stat sheets in 2025

Leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, the possibility of Chicago taking a tight end became more and more of a possibility once it seemed that Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty would be off the board before the tenth spot. Given that Johnson’s offensive scheme relies heavily on two tight end sets, there was a likelihood the Bears would pivot to taking a prospect at that position, whether be Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland. Although Warren was seen as having more upside due to elite physical stature and athleticism, Loveland was seen as the more well-rounded tight end that was needed for Chicago’s new offense.

The selection of Loveland irked many Bears fans, as they believe Warren has more upside to be a game-changing tight end. Given that the Penn State tight end was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts just four selections after the Bears, fans and the media will likely often compare the two pass-catching prospects’ performances throughout the 2025 season. Despite facing constant comparisons to one another, both Warren and Loveland were drafted by teams that will highlight their strengths to the best ability possible.

Warren will likely have a better statistical 2025 rookie campaign over Loveland, not because he is the better tight end, but because he will be in an offensive that will demand more of his unique abilities. The Penn State pass-catcher is a pass coverage nightmare due to his large catching radius and his elite speed at his position. With the Colts’ struggles with their passing offense, Warren will likely receive an immense amount of passing targets and likely be either the team’s first or second pass-catcher throughout the year.

With Loveland, his role with the Bears won’t be highlighted via the stat sheet or catching production, but through game film, as he will have a vital role in the team’s new offense. Johnson will look to run the ball heavily, but also give the offense flexibility to throw from traditional run formations. Colston Loveland’s overall capabilities at a tight end will be utilized whether through run blocking or being able to create separation on passing routes, as he was heralded during pre-draft workouts for his superb route running traits.

The difference in the roles and usage for Warren and Loveland is what Bears’ fans must consider and take into account when comparing two rookie tight ends. The Colts’ first year pass-catcher may have more receptions, receiving yards, and highlight plays, yet Loveland will have more under the radar plays that helps Chicago’s offense even when he isn’t getting the ball. It is that effect on an offense that won’t show up on the stat sheet for Colston Loveland, but later when opposing teams, the media, and the fans review the All-22 film a few days later.

Imagine a scenario one week where Tyler Warren catches nine passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns while Colston Loveland only have four catches for 55 yards, but both the Colts and Bears win their respective games. Fans and NFL analysts will take the production totals and immediately assume that the Indianapolis’ tight end is obviously better than the other rookie. Additionally, the gameplans for both teams and how they decided to use Loveland and Warren will likely not be taken into account, which would explain the potential level of production.

Chicago fans might negatively criticize general manager Ryan Poles and Johnson for selecting the wrong tight end, but could be heavily mistaken once reviewing the game film. Although Loveland might have the less productive day from a pass-catching standpoint, his high-end ability to run-block could have assisted in helping running back D’Andre Swift break a massive run for a game-changing touchdown or ran a route that helped draw a defender away from a receiver who broke free for a deep touchdown throw from Caleb Williams. Colston Loveland’s performance might not wow fans when it comes to production, but will earn the respect of his peers after the game for doing the little things that attribute to a victory.

Colston Loveland will be productive due to a well-rounded supporting cast on offense

Although Loveland’s role and usage will be more universal in helping the Bears’ new offense as a whole, it doesn’t mean he won’t have his moments to shine. Colston Loveland joins veteran tight end Cole Kmet, which will not only give Chicago tremendous depth at the position, but one of the top-ten duos at the position in the NFL. The two pass-catchers complement each other so well, as opposing defenses will have to choose which one to focus on more when the two are on the field together.

With Johnson’s new offensive scheme and Kmet’s proven ability to be a difference-making pass-catcher over the middle, there will be games where Colston Loveland is able be highly productive as receiver, and not just as a run-blocker or passing decoy. There will be several games throughout his rookie campaign, where Loveland is a featured target in the passing offense, resulting him having either a multi-touchdown game or a 100-yards receiving contest. Johnson’s offense thrives on unpredictability and flexibility being able to execute a run or pass play from any type of formation, whether it is a traditional run or pass formation.

The presence of two credible pass-catching tight end makes Chicago’s offense that more dangerous as a whole, which will enable Loveland to truly thrive with whatever is asked from him in his role. It just isn’t having Kmet alongside at the position that will help Colston Loveland be an elite-difference maker, but also having DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and fellow rookie Luther Burden III that will enable the rookie tight end to make plays. Chicago has a complete compliment of pass-catchers for Williams and because of the immense amount of passing targets, a different player will shine each Sunday.

It is highly likely Tyler Warren has a much better and more memorable rookie campaign that Colston Loveland, but the Bears’ tight end will have more value to the offense in a way that can be measured via stats. If Chicago has a top-tier offensive unit it will because of what their two tight end formations achieve on both running and passing-plays. There is a reason why Johnson valued Loveland as the best player at his position in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Bears’ head coach will definitely look to put the prospect in the best position to succeed.

