Colston Loveland absence leads to Chicago Bears OTAs breakout

After the Chicago Bears used the No. 10 overall pick on him, fans have been patiently waiting to see tight end Colston Loveland in action. But as he works his way back from shoulder surgery, Loveland has been absent from OTAs.

In his place, Cole Kmet has been able to show what he brings to the table. While he has been overshadowed by Loveland throughout the offseason, Kmet has been a productive tight end during his time in Chicago. Head coach Ben Johnson is certainly thinking of ways to get Loveland and Kmet on the field at the same time.

Kmet’s play at OTAs has caught the eye of many, including Clay Harbor of the Chicago Sports Network. If his offseason success translate to the regular season, Harbor sees Kmet having an explosive year in Johnson’s debut.

“Cole Kmet had an excellent day out there, he caught some passes in the middle,” Harbor said. “They motioned him a lot, he looked good in the blocking game, he was lining up outside, he was lining up in the slot, he was lining up at tight end, he was catching the ball over the place. Ben Johnson is going to be salivating because he knows he’s going to be able to play with defenses with that 12 personnel, splitting these guys out into different spots.”

Cole Kmet had a nice day at OTA’s. He moved around a lot and looked comfortable doing it. He’s showing he can be versatile which bodes well for his usage with Colston Loveland come season. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/Vr0fUp3k8N — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) May 29, 2025

Ben Johnson completely changes passing offense

After seeing the Bears finished their 2024 season ranked second-to-last in passing, averaging 181.5 yards per game, Johnson knew things needed to change upon his arrival. Adding 12 personnel concepts into the gameplan should keep opposing defenses on their toes.

Chicago selected Loveland mainly due to his pass catching ability. He made 117 receptions for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns over his three years at Michigan. Johnson will scheme up ways to get him open in space, allowing the tight end to use his athleticism to blow by tight ends. Overall, Loveland should be an intermediate option for quarterback Caleb Williams.

Kmet offers more blocking chops, meaning he will be the in-line tight end. However, he can still make a difference in the pass game in short to intermediate routes. With Keenan Allen and his team-leading seven touchdowns leaving the franchise, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Kmet get those looks in the red zone.

Ultimately, Johnson must find a way to put all the puzzle pieces together. But if the gameplan pans out how he is expecting, Loveland Kmet could be one of the scariest tight end duos in the league.

Don’t forget about Cole Kmet

Kmet had a down year in 2024, catching 47 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns. But everyone struggled in Chicago’s passing game. His two seasons prior show a tight end who should be a valuable resource for the Bears.

In 2022, Kmet caught 50 passes for 544 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns. A year later, he set career-highs in both receptions (73) and yardage (719) while scoring six touchdowns. Kmet was playing with a different quarterback, but he still proved to be a playmaker and trusted safety blanket whenever called upon.

It’ll be easy for Kmet to be lost in the shuffle just looking at the depth chart. Alongside Loveland, the Bears also have wide receivers DJ Moore, Luther Burden and Rome Odunze in the fold. It may be difficult for Kmet to shine in the box score on a weekly basis.

Still, Johnson is planning on bringing a dynamic offense to Chicago, and he has been adamant that Kmet will still be in a featured role. When Loveland returns, things will get a bit trickier. But as long as the spotlight is on him, Kmet is proving he can handle the pressure.

Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams, DJ Moore get Tyreek Hill endorsement from unlikely source Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE