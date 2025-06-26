‘Anything can happen’: Connor Bedard updates thoughts on Chicago Blackhawks extension

Following the end of last season, Connor Bedard assured fans that he wanted to remain with the Chicago Blackhawks, but said that he did not focus on his looming contract situation with the team while he was still playing hockey in the season.

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, is eligible for a new deal this summer. However, he’s not expected to agree to a new deal with Chicago before the season, as he stands to make more money by waiting until 2026.

Connor Bedard provided an update on his contract situation

This week, Bedard confirmed he has a strong relationship with the Blackhawks and is not stressed about re-signing with the team, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic. But he did not rule out the possibility he wouldn’t re-sign with Chicago, saying anything can happen.

“I’ll keep that pretty close to my chest. We have a great relationship and everyone knows I want to be a Hawk as long as I’m playing. And I know they appreciate me and want me with the team. Once you know that, there’s no stress or anything about that.

“Whether it’s done next week or during the year or at the end of the year, that doesn’t stress me out too much. Anything can happen, but the relationship with me and the team is really strong.”

Bedard has scored 128 points (45 goals, 83 assists) in 150 games during his two years in the league. Bedard, 19, is a minus-80 on the ice for his career.

The Blackhawks are expected to try and aggressively find help for Bedard and fellow centre Frank Nazar this offseason. Chicago traded for veteran left wing Andre Burakovsky on Saturday. The team holds the No. 3 pick for Friday night’s draft.

