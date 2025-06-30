Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard ‘undoing a couple years’ worth of poor habits’

Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard opted not to participate with Canada in the World Championships this offseason, deciding that he needed to focus on boosting his skills and becoming a faster skater for the upcoming NHL season.

The third-year forward recorded 23 goals and 44 assists last season. He was a minus-36 on the ice. Chicago needs the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft to take a leap under new head coach Jeff Blashill.

The Chicago Blackhawks have been working with Connor Bedard

During an episode of 670 The Score’s “Mully & Haugh Show” on Monday, NHL insider Frank Seravalli said that the Blackhawks’ work with Bedard this offseason is paying off, and he should show improvement by the start of next season.

“I think there’s a lot of stuff happening behind the scenes that we haven’t yet really been able to feast our eyes on,” Seravalli said. “It sounds like the Blackhawks’ strength and conditioning team and their skills coaches have really spent a lot of time with Connor Bedard this summer. Remember, he passed up a chance to play for Canada at the World (Championships). I think he needed a total physical and mental reset.

“And the reports coming from out west appear to be very exciting as a guy that has apparently totally revamped his offseason training and is probably going down the path of undoing a couple years’ worth of poor habits. So, I’m really bullish on what we see from Connor Bedard next. Apparently, he’s in a short period of time this off-season has taken some significant strides.

“And that’s the change that needed to happen, in my view. It wasn’t that the Hawks needed to surround him with better pieces. They’re in a holding pattern for right now.”

Improvement was needed

Seravalli isn’t sure if Chicago will use Bedard and Frank Nazar as centres in Blashill’s scheme. Bedard could eventually be moved to the wing, something that Anton Frondell, the No. 3 pick in the 2025 draft, allows the Blackhawks to have flexibility with.

Regardless of Bedard’s permanent role, Chicago needs the young forward to become a better-skilled player. He’s back on track this summer.

