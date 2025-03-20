The Chicago Blackhawks aren’t the pinnacle of leadership. The Blackhawks fired Luke Richardson in December after an 8-16-2 start to the season. General manager Kyle Davidson appears headed toward the hot seat.

Richardson’s replacement, Anders Sorensen, hasn’t done much better as the interim coach. The Blackhawks are 20-39-9 following a 6-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, their second straight 6-2 loss and Chicago’s fifth consecutive defeat.

Second-year centre Connor Bedard has come under heavy criticism for his recent play. Before Tuesday night’s goal during a power play, Bedard was going through a drought and racked up two misconduct penalties in two consecutive games.

The Chicago Blackhawks made a poor decision

Bedard is learning that it’s not wise for him to jaw with officials. However, those misconduct penalties appear to be the fault of the Blackhawks’ brass. Chicago chose not to make Bedard a team captain this season, and those are the players the refs want to hear from.

“If you’re a captain or assistant captain, those are the guys refs want to talk to,” Sorensen said via Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune. “Those are the guys who are supposed to talk to refs. Obviously other players have relationships with refs, and that’s something that grows over the years; you get to know them and get to talk to them.

“But that’s why Nick (Foligno) does a lot of that.”

Connor Bedard should have been named captain

The Blackhawks put Bedard in an awkward situation by not naming him a team captain. There is no disputing Bedard is a team leader. At 19, he’s made an All-Star appearance and leads Chicago in points (53) this season.

Bedard should be the man who is allowed to jaw with refs. Unfortunately, the Blackhawks’ shortsightedness has put him in another unwinnable situation.

