Resolution for Chicago Blackhawks and Connor Bedard over contract isn’t coming soon: Report

Following the end of the Chicago Blackhawks‘ disappointing season in April, Connor Bedard didn’t entertain many questions about his looming negotiations for a contract extension with the team that selected him No. 1 in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Bedard made it clear that he wanted to stay with the Blackhawks organization and loved Chicago. However, he stated that he hadn’t thought much about his potential contract extension this summer, instead focusing on developing in his second season in the league.

The Chicago Blackhawks aren’t expected to close 2 major deals

This summer is the first that Bedard can agree to an extension, but it doesn’t appear likely that there will be a resolution before the upcoming season. Per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, Bedard and fellow teammate Frank Nazar are not expected to agree to an extension before next year.

“Forwards Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar have one year remaining on their entry-level contracts, meaning they’ll become eligible for extensions July 1,” Pope wrote. “There will be immediate talk about Bedard, who emphasized in April that he’s committed to the Hawks for the long term, but it’s more likely those extensions will come next summer.”

Why it makes sense for Connor Bedard to wait

In March, former NHL executive Craig Button explained why Bedard shouldn’t re-sign this year, as he stands to make more money by waiting until 2026.

“If I was the agent, I wouldn’t be signing Connor Bedard to any extension, because he doesn’t get any benefit by signing the extension in the coming season, because you’re going to make the same money, and you’ll get the same money on July 1 the next year, as well as open himself up to potential offer sheets,” Button said.

“This is on the Chicago Blackhawks to get it better,” he continued. “Salary cap going up, you know. And keep in mind that CBA, you know, doesn’t expire until September 15 of 2026, so unless they agree to a new one, the offer sheet parameters will still be in place. And I think Chicago has to be really concerned.”

The delay shouldn’t worry Blackhawks fans about the promising forward’s future in Chicago. However, there will be a certain level of uneasiness surrounding Bedard, the media, and the fan base until an extension is signed.

Bedard finished last season with 67 points on 23 goals and 44 assists in 82 games played. Nazar played in 53 games, scoring 26 points on 12 goals and 14 assists.

