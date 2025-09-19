As training camps across the NHL kick into gear, Chicago Blackhawks fans have one eye on the ice and another on the future of their franchise cornerstone. Connor Bedard, entering the final year of his entry-level contract, officially became eligible for an extension on July 1. Yet, despite the broader league trend of securing budding stars early on long-term deals, the Blackhawks appear content to let things play out at their own pace.

Speaking in an interview with Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio, general manager Kyle Davidson downplayed any urgency. “It’s nothing we’re actively working on right now but Connor’s mentioned it and I’ll say it: I have zero concern about where that’s headed. He wants to be here for a long time, we want him here for a long time, we’re going to make that happen.”

The message from Davidson underlines Chicago’s confidence: Bedard may not have a contract beyond this season, but the relationship between player and team seems rock solid.

Connor Bedard performance versus expectations

Since debuting in the fall of 2023, Bedard has carried the weight of being billed as the NHL’s next generational talent. Comparisons to Connor McDavid were frequent before, during, and after the Blackhawks selected him first overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. Two seasons into his career, the results show flashes of brilliance, but also highlight the challenges of living up to near-impossible expectations.

Blackhawks F Connor Bedard isn’t stressing about his contract situation. “It hasn’t been ruthless. It’s all pretty chill.” pic.twitter.com/HSL3AxU5gq — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) September 18, 2025

Through 150 regular-season games, Connor Bedard has recorded 45 goals and 128 points, logging over 20 minutes of ice time per game, evidence of both his importance to the team and how heavily Chicago leans on him. His skill set has translated smoothly to the NHL, but his production lags behind McDavid’s first two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers. Despite battling his own injury concerns early in his career, McDavid managed 46 goals and 148 points in just 127 games.

The distinction is important when projecting Bedard’s next contract. McDavid’s remarkable start earned him an eight-year, $100 million extension immediately after his entry-level deal expired. Bedard, while highly valuable, has not delivered that same level of dominance, which suggests his next deal will follow a different precedent—more in line with other recent top draft picks.

Connor Bedard market comparisons and extension outlook

The three top picks who preceded Bedard in their draft classes all secured long-term security before hitting restricted free agency. Jack Hughes took the plunge first, signing an eight-year, $64 million extension with the New Jersey Devils. Owen Power followed with a seven-year, $58.45 million pact with Buffalo, while Juraj Slafkovsky locked in an eight-year, $60.8 million deal with Montreal.

These contracts have helped establish a framework that Bedard’s next deal will almost certainly reference. Given his production and visibility as the face of Chicago’s rebuild, Bedard’s extension is expected to come in higher than those comparables, especially with the NHL’s salary cap projected to rise. An eight-year commitment could easily surpass the $70 million mark, though it likely will not venture into McDavid territory.

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson has “zero concern” about getting an extension done with Connor Bedard 👀 pic.twitter.com/qAeIFx3JUH — Blackhawks on CHSN (@CHSN_Blackhawks) September 18, 2025

From the team’s perspective, Bedard’s extension is a priority, but not an immediate concern. The 20-year-old forward will become a restricted free agent next summer without arbitration rights, giving Chicago considerable leverage. This dynamic, coupled with a strong organizational desire to keep Bedard in the fold long term, creates a calm environment for negotiations. For Bedard, patience may also work in his favor; a strong 2025–26 campaign could further boost his leverage for an even richer payday.

While fans may be eager for the Blackhawks to lock up their superstar as soon as possible, both sides appear confident it will happen in due time. The important part, according to Davidson, is not the timing but the certainty: Bedard and the Blackhawks envision him leading Chicago for many years to come.