FOCO has released a new Connor Bedard bobblehead that us perfect for Chicago Blackhawks fans

FOCO is calling on the spirit of the Hawk so unleash your inner spirit animal with the officially licensed Connor Bedard Chicago Blackhawks Hawk Spirit Animal Bobblehead. This budding superstar skates as swiftly as the mighty hawk flies through the skies! From the Windy City to your fancave, this Connor Bedard Chicago Blackhawks Hawk Spirit Animal Bobblehead is packed full of Chi-Town spirit! The Spirit of Bedard meets the spirit of a hawk.

This Connor Bedard Chicago Blackhawks Hawk Spirit Animal Bobblehead portrays Bedard wearing his red gameday uniform in an action pose, ready to make a spirited play. Also included is a thematic hawk backdrop crafted from clear poly resin so you can bring some of his magic from the rink to your fancave. The bobble is limited to 124 units retailed at $110 standing 8 inches tall.

Make sure you get your hands on the Connor Bedard Chicago Blackhawks Hawk Spirit Animal Bobblehead before they are all gone. Like all FOCO bobbleheads, each piece is hand-crafted and painted so that no two bobbleheads look the same creating a unique and diverse look to each collectible the company brings to life! Grab a Connor Bedard Chicago Blackhawks Hawk Spirit Animal Bobblehead now and get ready to cheer the Blackhawks on this season, with the best officially licensed collectibles and merchandise in the game from our guys at FOCO! GO HAWKS!!!

