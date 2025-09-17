Connor Bedard has been eligible for a contract extension for the Chicago Blackhawks since July 1st. Some fans have been worried why an extension has yet to happen. However, Bedard has reassured fans not to worry at all.

The young star has made it clear that he wants to be in Chicago for a very long time. However, he mentioned that there is no rush to get an extension done. Bedard’s entry-level contract with the Hawks expires on July 1st, 2026, following the 2025-26 NHL season.

Bedard appeared on Chicago Sports Network’s The Chicago Lead and confirmed he intends to stay with the Blackhawks for a very long time.

Connor Bedard is certain that an extension with the Chicago Blackhawks will happen

CHSN posted the clip of Bedard via X on Wednesday. Bedard said that he “is not too worried about it” and that at the end of the day “im going to play hockey”.

"We're going to get it done when it gets done and I'm excited to be here for a long time." Connor Bedard has made it clear he wants to be in Chicago for a long time, but isn't in a rush to get an extension done. #ChicagoLead pic.twitter.com/Wr2H13ZD4V — Blackhawks on CHSN (@CHSN_Blackhawks) September 17, 2025

“We’re going to get it d one when it gets done, and I’m excited to be here for a long time.”

It’s clear that there is nothing to worry about regarding Bedard’s future in Chicago. The Blackhawks have recently extended Frank Nazar to a seven-year deal and also extended goaltender Spencer Knight to a three-year deal. It’s great to see the Blackhawks getting long-term deals done with their young core of players.