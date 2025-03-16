Watch: Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard throws helmet, explodes in anger penalty

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard had another emotional reaction in the latter minutes of a blowout loss. The second-year star received a misconduct penalty for his second straight game as the Blackhawks lost 6-2 to the Vancouver Canucks in front of 18,847 fans at Rogers Arena.

Bedard was penalized on Thursday night when Chicago lost 4-2 to the San Joe Sharks in front of 13,546 fans at SAP Center. He received the penalty for going after an official.

Per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio, Bedard was surprised by the penalty he was given on Thursday night.

“Bedard said he was “a little” surprised by the 10-minute misconduct penalty for “abuse of officials.” He didn’t think what he said was “too crazy” but admits he’s not an official,” Roumeliotis posted on X.

Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard threw his helmet

Roumeliotis posted video Saturday night that showed Bedard throwing his helmet after being slapped with a 10-minute penalty on Saturday night with less than three minutes remaining in the third period and the Blackhawks down 6-2.

“Connor Bedard chucks his helmet as he heads into the tunnel after being penalized with a 10-minute misconduct for the second straight game,” Roumeliotis posted on X.

Connor Bedard chucks his helmet as he heads into the tunnel after being penalized with a 10-minute misconduct for the second straight game. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/xOGdPvbI8Q — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 16, 2025

A skirmish led to the penalty

Video showed Bedard getting into a skirmish before the officials broke it up and gave Bedard the penalty. It appeared a Vancouver player instigated the attack on Bedard. Bedard was shown saying something to the official before exiting the ice.

Reichel and Bedard mix it up after the whistle pic.twitter.com/o7aL90t3IY — BHF (@BlackhawksFocus) March 16, 2025

