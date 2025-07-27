Connor Bedard reveals ‘positive’ update on contract talks with Chicago Blackhawks: Report

Connor Bedard isn’t staying idle this offseason regarding his contract talks with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft is eligible for a contract extension this summer, but is set to enter restricted free agency in 2026.

Bedard isn’t expected to sign an extension with the Blackhawks this offseason because he stands to make more money by waiting until next summer to ink a new deal.

Connor Bedard has had “positive” talks this summer

Per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, Bedard said he has had “positive” talks with the Blackhawks this offseason.

‘‘You talk here and there,’’ Bedard said of talking about a contract extension with Chicago’s front office. ‘‘It’s all been positive. Obviously, it hasn’t happened yet, but there’s no concern [about] anything from either end. There’s a good relationship there, so that will get done when it gets done.’’

Though the negotiations may drag out for another year, it’s encouraging to hear the promising forward say that talks are going smoothly this summer.

The Chicago Blackhawks are a long-term home

Earlier this offseason, Bedard made it clear that he intends to stay with the Blackhawks despite rumors that he might be unhappy with the team’s rebuild amid his contract negotiations.

“We have a great relationship and everyone knows I want to be a Hawk as long as I’m playing,” Bedard said. “And I know they appreciate me and want me with the team. Once you know that, there’s no stress or anything about that.

“Whether it’s done next week or during the year or at the end of the year, that doesn’t stress me out too much. Anything can happen, but the relationship with me and the team is really strong.”

Bedard has scored 128 points (45 goals, 83 assists) in 150 games during his two years in the league. Bedard, 19, is a minus-80 on the ice for his three-year career.

