Chicago Blackhawks: Price for extending Connor Bedard’s contract revealed

This summer is the first opportunity the Chicago Blackhawks have to extend Connor Bedard’s contract. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft said this summer that he wants to stay in Chicago, though he and general manager Kyle Davidson have been mum on where they sit in negotiations.

The Blackhawks aren’t expected to extend Bedard before the upcoming season. Bedard stands to make more money by waiting until next year, nearer to the conclusion of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to wait

Shayna Goldman of The Athletic explored what Bedard’s contract extension is expected to look like as a restricted free agent in 2026. Goldman thinks Chicago will offer Bedard a deal worth $10.6 million per year for six seasons.

“The Blackhawks haven’t done the best job supporting Bedard in Chicago, which has amplified some of his shortcomings,” Goldman wrote. “Bedard’s defense is a weakness that has been exposed in tough minutes over the last couple of years. That could explain why his offensive impact got a little stagnant this past season.

“Evolving-Hockey points to a $10.6 million AAV over the next eight years, which is true superstar money for someone his age. It’s above what Bedard is projected to be worth over that span, but that could easily change if he starts hitting his stride more consistently.”

Connor Bedard has underwhelmed in his first two seasons

Bedard, 19, has scored 128 points on 445 goals and 83 assists in his first two seasons in the league. During that time, he’s been a minus-80 on the ice.

Because the Blackhawks have done such a poor job managing the roster around Bedard, Goldman expects Chicago to give Bedard a pass next summer, believing that he can develop into a superstar as the young core progresses under new head coach Jeff Blashill, even though Bedard’s play in the league thus far isn’t comparable to other young and rising stars.

“Bedard’s top comps both suggest it’s possible — from Eichel, who thrived despite his surroundings, and Clayton Keller, whose skill took a little more time to translate at this level consistently, Goldman wrote. “But there aren’t a ton of close matches to base decisions on in Bedard’s case, which adds another element of uncertainty to the situation.

“Even with those question marks, the most likely outcome is a long-term deal with management chalking up any shortcomings to his surroundings, based on how most teams manage franchise players.”

The Blackhawks could save some money by switching Bedard from centre to wing. With Frank Nazar and the No. 3 pick this year, Anton Fondell, expected to make the roster for the upcoming season, Chicago can experiment with where Bedard fits in Blashill’s system and cut a check next summer based on the results.

With Bedard forgoing the World Championships to better perfect his craft, there is hope that he takes a leap in Year 3.

