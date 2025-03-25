‘He’s frustrated’: Chicago Blackhawks coach opens up on Connor Bedard’s slump

The Chicago Blackhawks ended their demoralizing seven-game losing streak in March when they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 7-4 in front of 20,125 patient fans at the United Center on Sunday.

Second-year centre Connor Bedard went through a cold streak during March but was able to score two goals via power plays during the team’s losing stretch. However, veterans like John Dickinson were in no mood to celebrate Bedard’s power-play goals while the losses mounted.

On Sunday, Bedard scored his first goal during five-on-five play in 19 games.

Chicago Blackhawks interim head coach on Connor Bedard

Per Scott Powers of The Athletic, interim head coach Anders Sörensen opened up on why Bedard has been struggling. He thinks Bedard needs to trust his instincts more.

“He has had some opportunities, he had some looks, it hasn’t been going his way,” Sörensen said. “So he’s frustrated a little bit, pressing, especially when a player of his caliber expects to score and is under the spotlight constantly. But just trying to get him to trust his instincts and make the plays he sees, but don’t force things at the same time. That’s the biggest thing: he has to trust his instincts.

“There’s a reason he is where he is and the reason he’s such a good player. So you don’t want to give him too much. So trust yourself.”

The Blackhawks are counting on Bedard too

Despite going through a rough patch, Bedard is the Blackhawks’ leader in points (56) this season. At 19, Bedard has the second-most assists on the team with 36 and the second-most goals with 20. Good or bad, the Blackhawks offense runs through Bedard.

Right now, Bedard has the worst +/- on the team at -38.

He and the Blackhawks have 11 more games to try and figure some things out on the ice before the offseason.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Blackhawks young 2-way forward needs to be on the top power-play unit Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE