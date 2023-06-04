Connor Bedard first CHL player to win three season awards

At the Memorial Cup on Saturday night, Connor Bedard made NHL history by becoming the first player to win the Player of the Year, Top Prospect, and Top Scorer honors in the same season.

The 17-year-old Regina Pats standout, who the Chicago Blackhawks were predicted to pick first overall in the NHL Draft, scored 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 regular-season games in the Western Hockey League. In Saskatoon’s seven-game first-round playoff loss, he contributed 10 goals and 10 assists.

He finished the previous season with 100 points overall. In 62 games, he scored 51 goals and provided 49 assists. He now departs from the CHL as one of the top players to have come through their system as he approaches the NHL.

The first player in CHL history to win the David Branch Player of the Year, Top Scorer Award and Top Draft Prospect Award in the same season 🤯 #CHLAwards pic.twitter.com/jz8l5IXtkh — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) June 3, 2023

According to Connor Bedard “It’s pretty exciting, for sure,”. “There’s been a lot of cool names in the past that have won this award (player of the year). And for me, I think it’s a team celebration as well. There’s always a lot of people that you’re playing with that are helping you and I think that’s an exciting part about it.”

The Blackhawks acquired the rights to the first overall pick in the NHL draft in May. Without a doubt, general manager Kyle Davidson will choose Bedard to be the team’s newest pillar. And Bedard’s achievements in the CHL undoubtedly attest to his capacity to go beyond hockey and bring the Blackhawks long-term success.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE