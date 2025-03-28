Trending
Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard drops telling quote about state of roster

Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (98) handles the puck against the Vancouver Canucks in the third period at Rogers Arena.
Mar 15, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (98) handles the puck against the Vancouver Canucks in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

The Chicago Blackhawks have 10 more games remaining in the regular season. With the Blackhawks already eliminated from postseason contention, their matchup against the Ottawa Senators on April 15 will complete Connor Bedard’s second season with Chicago.

Bedard recently said the team wants to have fun and figure some things out before the regular season ends. Many things for the Blackhawks will change before next season, as Chicago will need to find a permanent head coach.

Some veterans who started with the Blackhawks are no longer with the team.

Earlier in March, veteran defenseman Seth Jones was traded to the Florida Panthers for 23-year-old goalie Spencer Knight. On Tuesday, veteran centre Jason Dickinson was ruled out for the season due to a wrist injury.

Connor Bedard is excited for Kevin Korchinski

Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski (14) controls the puck as Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) defends during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

 

At 20, the Blackhawks’ No. 7 pick in the 2022 draft Kevin Korchinski was called up from the Rockford IceHogs this week.

Per CHGO Blackhawks, Bedard said the team is excited for Korchinski to play.

“Everyone’s happy to see him and have him here. We’re all excited for it,” Bedard said.

Bedard on the young talent on the Chicago Blackhawks roster

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) warms up before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.
Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) warms up before a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Bedard also gave a telling quote about how he feels about the direction the Blackhawks are going to end the season as they continue to shed veteran talent. Bedard said he likes how a youth injection into Chicago’s roster has made an impact on the team.

“It’s been fun,” Bedard said. “It changed a lot throughout the year. It’s been good to see the young guys come up & see the impact they’re able to make right away. It’s fun being with guys your own age.”

As the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, Bedard is hopefully going to be the centerpiece for the Blackhawks for the next decade. He needed veteran leadership to show him how to handle the league, but the front office needs to develop a core to build around the 19-year-old star.

The IceHogs promoted Mark Eaton to interim head coach to help further develop players this season. Here’s hoping more young players will continue to develop on the ice in the next 10 games.

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the overtime period at the United Center.
Mar 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the overtime period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

