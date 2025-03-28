Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard drops telling quote about state of roster

The Chicago Blackhawks have 10 more games remaining in the regular season. With the Blackhawks already eliminated from postseason contention, their matchup against the Ottawa Senators on April 15 will complete Connor Bedard’s second season with Chicago.

Bedard recently said the team wants to have fun and figure some things out before the regular season ends. Many things for the Blackhawks will change before next season, as Chicago will need to find a permanent head coach.

Some veterans who started with the Blackhawks are no longer with the team.

Earlier in March, veteran defenseman Seth Jones was traded to the Florida Panthers for 23-year-old goalie Spencer Knight. On Tuesday, veteran centre Jason Dickinson was ruled out for the season due to a wrist injury.

Connor Bedard is excited for Kevin Korchinski

At 20, the Blackhawks’ No. 7 pick in the 2022 draft Kevin Korchinski was called up from the Rockford IceHogs this week.

Per CHGO Blackhawks, Bedard said the team is excited for Korchinski to play.

“Everyone’s happy to see him and have him here. We’re all excited for it,” Bedard said.

Connor Bedard on Kevin Korchinski being back in Chicago: “Everyone’s happy to see him and have him here. We’re all excited for it.” — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) March 28, 2025

Bedard on the young talent on the Chicago Blackhawks roster

Bedard also gave a telling quote about how he feels about the direction the Blackhawks are going to end the season as they continue to shed veteran talent. Bedard said he likes how a youth injection into Chicago’s roster has made an impact on the team.

“It’s been fun,” Bedard said. “It changed a lot throughout the year. It’s been good to see the young guys come up & see the impact they’re able to make right away. It’s fun being with guys your own age.”

Connor Bedard on the shift from one of the oldest to one of the youngest teams in the NHL “It’s been fun. It changed a lot throughout the year. It’s been good to see the young guys come up & see the impact they’re able to make right away. It’s fun being with guys your own age.” — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) March 28, 2025 As the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, Bedard is hopefully going to be the centerpiece for the Blackhawks for the next decade. He needed veteran leadership to show him how to handle the league, but the front office needs to develop a core to build around the 19-year-old star. The IceHogs promoted Mark Eaton to interim head coach to help further develop players this season. Here’s hoping more young players will continue to develop on the ice in the next 10 games. For More Chicago Sports: Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

2 major Chicago Blackhawks prospects could sign their entry-level deals in matter of days Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE