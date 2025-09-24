The Chicago Bears have been dealing with a depleted secondary since the start of the 2025 season. Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon has yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury. Jaylon Johnson reinjured his groin during Week 2’s loss against the Lions and has been put on injured reserve. While Johnson has a chance to return this season, it is clear that the Bears could use additional help in the secondary.

Tyrique Stevenson struggled during the first two games of the season. However, he made a major step up in Week 3’s victory over the Cowboys. Stevenson forced a fumble by stripping the ball from Javonte Williams during the Cowboys’ opening possession. The often-critiqued cornerback played very well against Dallas, helping the Bears’ defense prevent the Cowboys from making many big plays. Nashon Wright has also been impressive throughout the first three games. The Bears’ secondary has yet to exceed expectations through three games. The team still needs a solid veteran player to fill in while Johnson is out on IR.

The Bears have plenty of options to go with regarding adding a defensive back. One controversial veteran safety is a free agent, and he has ties to defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

CJ Gardner-Johnson has ties to Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen

According to Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans surprisingly released Gardner-Johnson on Tuesday, after just three games with the team. The veteran safety led in interceptions in the 2022 season and has 18 career interceptions. Gardner-Johnson is connected to Chicago due to his relationship with Dennis Allen.

Gardner-Johnson spent his first three NFL seasons with Allen’s former team, the New Orleans Saints. Allen was Gardner-Johnson’s defensive coordinator during his tenure with the Saints. The veteran safety could be a potential scheme fit due to Allen’s defense. However, this could be a big risk for the Bears.

The Bears should not sign Gardner-Johnson, even though he has ties to Dennis Allen

Gardner-Johnson would be too big a risk due to his “locker room issues”. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the veteran safety was “critical of teammates in the secondary and didn’t like his role”.

“Among the issues #Texans experienced behind the scenes with C.J. Gardner-Johnson, per sources, he was critical of teammates in the secondary and didn’t like his role. It was a locker room issue and ultimately this just wasn’t a good fit for the team and for a talented player”

Among the issues #Texans experienced behind the scenes with C.J. Gardner-Johnson, per sources, he was critical of teammates in the secondary and didn't like his role. It was a locker room issue and ultimately this just wasn't a good fit for the team and for a talented… https://t.co/tHhsv9Ur7v — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 23, 2025

Bears’ fans might remember Gardner-Johnson during his Saints tenure. The veteran safety fought former Bears receiver Javon Wims during a game in 2020 and had a scuffle with former receiver Anthony Miller during a 2021 playoff game.

Even though Gardner-Johnson might have some good football left in him, it might not be worth the drama for the Bears to sign him. The Bears could likely find a better and cheaper option to fill the holes in the secondary.

