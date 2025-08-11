Chicago Bears expected to add at this position due to injuries

The Chicago Bears have been fortunate not to suffer any major injuries during training camp this summer. The Bears have several starters (Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon) and depth players (Shemar Turner, Kiran Amegadjie) going through issues, but they should be healthy for most of the regular season.

Still, the volume of injuries to the secondary is concerning in the preseason.

The Chicago Bears need help at cornerback

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune thinks the Bears will likely add depth to the cornerback position this week as injuries piled up in the 24-24 tie with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

“Keep an eye on the cornerback position with Jaylon Johnson (leg), Kyler Gordon (hamstring), Nick McCloud (unknown), Terell Smith (groin), Ameer Speed (unknown) and Zah Frazier (personal) out or potentially sidelined this week,” Biggs wrote. “I’d also note that Tre Flowers played a lot and looked a little banged up at the end of the game.

“If there are injuries that are going to take some time, I’d expect some potential roster moves.”

The Bears need to make sure the players above are healthy for Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings. While Chicago could add a player capable of making the 53-man roster on the free agent market, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up before final cuts happen at the end of camp.

The Bears will probably choose to add depth pieces to get the team through their next two preseason games.

