Chicago Cubs manager facing backlash for postgame comments after 10-6 collapse to Diamondbacks

The Chicago Cubs entered the ninth inning of Saturday night’s game with a 4-1 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ryan Pressly surrendered two runs before shortstop Dansby Swanson’s heroics would give the Cubs a 4-3 win over Arizona in a nail-biter.

Chicago’s bullpen played with fire again on Sunday, and the team was burned 10-6 in front of 39,145 fans at Chase Field.

The Chicago Cubs had an epic collapse

The Cubs enjoyed a 6-2 lead in the top of the eighth thanks to a three-run home run by Kyle Tucker. Unfortunately for Chicago, the Diamondbacks had an eight-run eighth in the bottom to make it 10-6.

Right-handed reliever Nate Pearson gave up three hits, two walks, and two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched. Left-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar gave up two earned runs and three walks in .2 innings pitched. Arizona really hammered right-hander Eli Morgan, who gave up six hits, one walk, and six earned runs in .2 innings pitched.

Craig Counsell on the bullpen Sunday

Following the game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell talked about the bullpen’s performance.

“Look, we pitched well for five innings, and then you know, we struggled for three innings, essentially, and we got a couple of big outs, okay? We got a couple of big outs in the seventh and then the eighth inning we just, you know, we just didn’t pitch well,” Counsell said via Marquee Sports Network. “So they got a pitch to hit and they did something with it.”

“In the 8th inning, we just didn’t pitch well. They got pitches to hit and they did something with them.” Craig Counsell on today’s pitching performance. pic.twitter.com/rXk8HPDC3y — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 30, 2025

Cubs fans are unhappy with Counsell’s answer

Cubs fans were not happy with Counsell for allowing the bad pitching to go on for so long.

“You left Eli Morgan too much !!! Dfa Counsell,” wrote a fan.

“$40 million to say ‘we didn’t pitch well’,” posted a fan in frustration.

“All that cash to offer no answers other than ‘tip your cap,'” suggested another.

“You can sayit CC. The Ricketts have handed me a big bag of crap again but I make 8 million so it is what it is. Get used to losing,” wrote an upset fan.

“Wow so that’s what it was. I just can’t figure it out. All these 35+ years old journeyman retreat dingleberry stiffs we signed for the pen need to be DFA’d tonight,” posted another.

“Why did you leave Morgan in so long,” asked a fan.

