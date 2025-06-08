Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese has 3-word resposne to losing teammate

It’s hard to imagine a worse start to the season for the Chicago Sky after the team announced devastating news for point guard Courtney Vandersloot on Sunday evening. Vandersloot exited Saturday night’s 79-52 loss to the Indiana Fever after playing only five minutes due to a knee injury.

Chicago didn’t want to say anything about an ACL injury in the postgame, hoping their veteran leader would return to the court this season.

Per an announcement by the Sky Sunday night, Vandersloot will miss the remainder of the season due to an ACL injury.

Courtney Vandersloot is out for the year

Via the Sky:

“Courtney Vandersloot underwent an MRI yesterday that revealed a right torn anterior crucial ligament (ACL), an injury she sustained in the June 7th game against Indiana. Vandersloot will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season and undergo surgery to repair the injury. All of Skytown is behind you Sloot!”

Second-year forward Angel Reese took to Instagram on Sunday night to support her teammate following the announcement.

“Love you 22,” Reese wrote.

The Chicago Sky’s offense is in trouble

Vandersloot was a key part of the Sky’s offense and defense. Now, Chicago will rely on rookie Hailey Van Lith to take over for Vandersloot at point guard.

Reese knew how hard of an adjustment Van Lith would have in the WNBA this season and wanted to be a big sister to her former LSU teammate this spring and summer.

Van Lith and Reese have been two of Chicago’s three worst shooters this season. Now they’re set to be in the starting lineup with an ungodly shooting percentage. Van Lith, the No. 11 pick in the 2025 draft, is shooting 29.4%. Reese is making 30.9% of her attempts.

