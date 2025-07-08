Dallas Cowboys’ Jack Sanborn gets brutally honest on Chicago Bears departure

After going undrafted in 2022, linebacker Jack Sanborn was searching for an NFL opportunity. The Chicago Bears were happy to give him one. What they didn’t realize is how successful Sanborn would be during his time in the Windy City.

The linebacker played three seasons in Chicago, appearing in 48 games, 19 of them being starts. During the 2023 campaign, Sanborn appeared in all 17 games, making a career-high 10 starts. Simply put, he became a staple on defense and a surprising diamond in the rough.

But Sanborn’s time with the Bears came to an end after the 2024 season. With Chicago deciding against tendering him a contract, the linebacker signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys over the offseason. Sanborn admits leaving the Bears was bittersweet, but he is excited for his new opportunity with the Cowboys, via Steve Reaven of the Chicago Tribune.

“In leaving (the Bears), it’s only natural to wonder what type of business the NFL is,” Sanborn said. “Was I disappointed in the moment after it happened? Yes. But now I’m having another ‘pinch me’ moment playing for the Dallas Cowboys. I’m so grateful to be part of the culture they’re trying to build there.”

Jack Sanborn’s run with Chicago Bears

Sanborn was thrown into the fire immediately as a rookie following the trade of Roquan Smith. He ended up starting six games at middle linebacker that season. Sanborn put up 64 tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits. The sacks and QB hits both remain career-highs.

But he bested his tackle total by one in 2023, when he was pressed into an even larger role. With TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds coming to the Windy City, Sanborn was forced to move to strong-side linebacker. Alongside his 65 tackles, Sanborn made his first interception and a career-high seven tackles for a loss.

The linebacker wasn’t able to put up the same production in his final year with the Bears. His tackle numbers fell to 35 while Sanborn had two quarterback hits and 1.5 tackles for a loss. With new head coach Ben Johnson coming to town, the franchise decided Sanborn no longer fit the scheme.

Still, he is a perfect example of why undrafted free agents can’t be overlooked. While the Bears had high hopes, they couldn’t have expected Sanborn to become a crucial contributor. He also didn’t know how tenure would play out, but the linebacker’s NFL dreams came true the moment he set foot in Chicago.

“There were definitely a ton of moments where I had to sit back and pinch myself, especially early in my career, thinking about where I was playing,” he said. “I obviously had a close interest in the Bears growing up here.

Sanborn replacement plan

Edwards and Edmunds still remain atop the linebacker depth chart. But with Sanborn gone, the Bears are now scrambling to find his replacement. Towards the top of the list are rookie fourth-rounder Ruben Hyppolite II and former fifth-round Noah Sewell.

Sewell is running out of opportunities to prove himself to the Bears. In his two years with the team, he has 13 tackles and two forced fumbles. Johnson and his new coaching staff will wipe the slate clean and give Sewell a real opportunity to earn a role. But since they didn’t draft him, his leash won’t be the longest.

Hyppolite was a surprising selection, seeing as he wasn’t invited to the combine. However, the Bears were enamored by his speed, reportedly running a 4.39 at Maryland’s Pro Day. Still, Chicago isn’t going to just hand him the job. Hyppolite must prove his athleticism can translate into actual results on the field.

It may not be the first roster battle that comes to mind, but the LB3 competition will be must-watch throughout training camp. Clearly, Johnson and company are looking for a stronger option than Sanborn. Still, that’s a pretty high bar to clear.

Chicago Bears’ offseason moves skyrockets offensive line up preseason rankings Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE