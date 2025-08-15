‘Harmful’: Chicago Cubs’ Craig Counsell has a new fear

Amid a slump that has seen the Chicago Cubs go 11-13 since the All-Star break, manager Craig Counsell has a new fear before the team’s three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates beginning on Friday.

When speaking to reporters before Game 1 of the series, Counsell said that he’s worried that focusing too harshly on the results of recent weeks might do more damage to the team than trying to harness what made the Cubs a threat to win the NL Central before the pause in July.

The Chicago Cubs aren’t worried about the results

“I think consistency is something that we have to offer,” Counsell said via Marquee Sports Network. “I think we have to offer that you can’t fall into how you think it’s that bad. You can’t fall into that thought because… nothing bad is happening. You get trapped into results. Of course, that’s, you know, we know results is what matters here.

“This is the results business. We understand that. But I think for us to focus on results is harmful. And so you focus on the things that contribute to us being good. And so that’s the things you try to continue to focus on… But for I think the those guys in there, like you got to keep them on that man, because that’s, that’s what’s going to get you to a better place.”

“This is a results business, we understand that. I think for us to focus on results is harmful, and so you focus on things that contribute to us being good.” Craig Counsell on the Cubs’ recent stretch. pic.twitter.com/vhnrDtDW9L — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 15, 2025

Craig Counsell needs to face the reality of the situation

Something bad is happening, though. The Cubs’ bats have gone silent too often, and it’s caused the team to fall eight games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central. Chicago, which has lost three of their last four outings, is holding on to a wild card spot by 4.5 games.

When managers start talking about wanting things other than results, something bad is usually happening. While the Cubs need to try and get back on track, they need to address the issues head-on if they want to make a run for the postseason.

