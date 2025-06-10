Chicago Cubs manager has 3 concerns for his offense amid recent struggles

The Chicago Cubs entered Tuesday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies having scored the league’s second-most runs at 366 on the season. Still, the Cubs’ potent numbers took a hit in the last week as the bats went cold at times during their series against the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers.

From Wednesday to Sunday, Chicago was kept scoreless in two games and only scored one run in another outing.

During an appearance on 670 The Score’s “Spiegel & Holmes Show” on Tuesday, Cubs manager Craig Counsell was asked if he had any concerns about his offense following a few tough outings against playoff contenders.

Craig Counsell blames good pitching for offensive woes

He named two starting pitchers.

“Probably Tarik Skubal (Tigers) and Zach Wheeler (Phillies),” Counsell said. “You know, that’s the same thing you notice. And look, when you face these guys, like you can go around the league and pick the best offenses in the history of the game, you’re going to score less runs.

“And you’re going to have to win close games. And fortunately, we’ve been on the wrong side of some close games against both those guys. And that’s just the nature of it, man. You’ve got to just keep going.”

Counsell could have added Nationals starting pitcher Mackenzie Gore, who “gored” Chicago in a 2-0 shutout on Wednesday. Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty gave up just two hits in six innings in the Cubs’ 4-0 loss on Sunday.

The Chicago Cubs have one worry upcoming

Counsell has one more worry coming up. He named Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes as a concern for the lineup before the Cubs’ three-game series against Pittsburgh beginning on Thursday.

“We’re going to face Skenes this weekend, and we’re going to have to play the same game,” Counsell said. “So you’ve just got to get a little bit better and be a little bit tighter with everything. But it’s tough.”

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Cubs: 3 tweaks to make alongside the big trade acquisition Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE