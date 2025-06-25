Chicago Cubs manager tells fans to chill out amid losing streak

The Chicago Cubs fan base might be distraught after the team has lost five of their last six games, but manager Craig Counsell doesn’t sound too worried before Wednesday night’s matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cubs lost the first two contests in their four-game series against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. In that time, Chicago’s lead in the NL Central over St. Louis and the Milwaukee Brewers has dissipated to 2.5 games.

Poor pitching, poor batting, and mistakes like Pete Crow-Armstrong forgetting how many outs there are have cost the Cubs amid their recent slide.

Craig Counsell isn’t panicking about the Chicago Cubs

During an appearance on 670 The Score’s “Spiegel & Holmes Show” on Wednesday, Counsell said the rough patch the Cubs are in is exactly what fans signed up for.

“Yeah, it’s a season,” Counsell said. “And if you sign up to be a baseball fan, the great part about signing up as a baseball fan and the great part about baseball seasons are, it’s a ride and it’s a roller coaster. And it means you’re kind of, you’re built to withstand the ups and the downs.

“And that’s what you should love about baseball. It really is. That you’re willing to kind of take that ride of all the ups and downs of a season and the journey of it. That’s the greatest part about our sport. And you got to survive that and you got to thrive in it. It’s the fun and beauty of our sport.”

Cubs fans might survive the downs a little bit more if Counsell would knock Dansby Swanson down the batting order from No. 4-5 and pull starting pitchers before they give up eight runs in a night.

Despite glaring issues with the pitching staff and cracks in the offense, the Cubs still have the fifth-best record in baseball and are on pace to make the postseason, where anything can happen.

