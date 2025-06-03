Craig Counsell made the call for 1 Cubs new addition

Craig Counsell may own the title of manager of the Chicago Cubs, but he also is involved with the front office regarding additions to the team that may help bolster his roster. This is a work flow that he is familiar with, having a similar experience when he was with the division rival Milwaukee Brewers.

With Counsell involved in scouring the market for available players, and having a personal connection with many, his ability to go into his phone and dial an active baseball players contact information is a task that takes seconds. For one Cubs new addition this year, that is exactly how he ended up in Chicago’s organization.

Chicago Cubs new addition received a phone call from Craig Counsell prior to joining the organization

In a recent publication by Patrick Mooney at The Athletic, Mooney highlighted reliever Drew Pomeranz. The 36 year old veteran started the year in the Seattle Mariners minor league system, but shortly after exercising his upward mobility clause a call from Counsell ultimately led to him coming to Chicago.

“It’s always good when (the manager) calls and the name pops up on your caller ID,” Pomeranz told The Athletic, “I loved playing for Counsell. I was with him for two and a half months. And probably the best two and a half months I’ve ever pitched, to be honest. That’s what I told him: ‘I was pretty good for you last time, so hopefully I can give you something like that again.’”

Drew Pomeranz has been a driving force in the Cubs bullpen success this year

Pomeranz ended up being traded to the Cubs on April 23, made his debut with the organization on April 25, and has been lights out in a variety of different roles since. This year he has been unscored upon through 13.2 innings pitched, which included tasks such as opening a game for Ben Brown to picking up a save against the Marlins.

Pomeranz isn’t the only player in the Cubs bullpen thriving, evidenced by Chicago having one of the best relief staffs in baseball since April 19. Unexpected improvements from players like Ben Keller and Daniel Palencia have also played a big role in Chicago’s bullpen success, while also mitigating the injury to Porter Hodge and struggles from Ryan Pressly.

The collective success from Pomeranz, Keller, and Palencia has helped stabilize the Cubs bullpen, giving them a solid foundation as the season pushes forward, but it was Counsell’s previous connection and track record with Pomeranz that ultimately led to the organization securing a player who has been a huge asset for them this year.

