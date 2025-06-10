Chicago Cubs: Craig Counsell ejected for 2nd consecutive game

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell has been ejected in back-to-back contests. On Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, Counsell was tossed alongside Nico Hoerner for arguing a called strike. A day later, he was quickly ejected after pointing out that Phillies base runner Otto Kemp took a path inside the baseline that interfered with the play.

On Sunday, Counsell was tossed for defending Hoerner, who was upset over a called strike. Things got heated in this argument as the frustrations from the day boiled over. A day later, Counsell was seemingly tossed before getting more than a few words in to home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater.

In this instance, Counsell was arguing that Phillies runner Otto Kemp interfered with the play as he took an inside the base line path to first base. Counsell, who was ejected rather quickly, was told by Scherwater that Kemp’s path didn’t affect the play. He added that it’s a situation where if first baseman Michael Busch doesn’t catch the ball they call him out.

Cubs fans react to Criag Counsell’ second consecutive ejection

Following Counsell’s second consecutive ejection, fans on social media had several reactions. One fan wrote “Thanks for sticking up for your players. That was a bad call. Runner interference.”

Another wrote, “Can’t blame him (Counsell) these umps have been horrible lately,” in reference to thoughts not only on the game against the Phillies but the umpiring over the following weekend against the Tigers.

Lastly, fans acknowledged that Counsell’s ejection against the Phillies was rather quick, as a fan wrote, “Extreme sensitivity by the umps. Do they just throw dudes out for even walking up to them?”

Counsell’s back-to-back ejections certainly has raised some eyebrows, but his willingness to stick up for his players and argue for the correct call on the field to be made has not gone unnoticed.

