Chicago Cubs’ Craig Counsell under fire for controversial decision in 14-6 loss to Mariners

The Chicago Cubs appear to be hitting some turbulence, going 7-8 in their last 15 outings, and dropping two out of three games in a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners this weekend. The Cubs’ pitching staff surrendered 18 hits in a 14-6 loss to the Mariners in front of 36,185 fans at Wrigley Field on Sunday.

Chicago starting pitcher Colin Rea gave up three runs in the first three innings before surrendering two more by the bottom of the fifth. A three-run effort by the Cubs’ offense in the fifth made it a 5-4 ballgame. Despite Rea having a shaky outing, manager Craig Counsell made a controversial choice to send Rea back to the mound in the sixth inning despite the change in momentum in Chicago’s favor.

Colin Rea had a disastrous day for the Chicago Cubs

Rea promptly gave up two more runs in the top of the sixth inning, leaving after allowing seven earned runs in 5.1 innings pitched. Reliever Chris Flexen gave up two earned runs, and Nate Pearson surrendered five earned runs.

The Cubs lost another series to an above .500 team, something Chicago did earlier this month against the Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers. The Cubs have two important series upcoming, a four-game matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals (42-36) beginning on Monday and with the Houston Astros (44-33) starting on Friday.

Cubs fans are irate with Craig Counsell

Cubs manager Craig Counsell’s name was trending on social media Sunday afternoon after choosing to keep Rea in the game when the offense gave the team a chance.

“Pulling back within 1 run and then Counsell letting Rea walk back out there is quite the decision. Craig should have to drive to St. Louis,” wrote a fan.

“Craig Counsell is by far one of the worst managers I’ve ever seen in MLB. No fire, no heart, no qualities of a real leader,” posted another.

“Counsell, you need to do something better with your arms – there is no way that the pitchers for the Cubs are as bad as they have been the last two weeks or so. I get that Hoyer (Ricketts) is as tight as a Scots purse but C’MON MAN!!!,” argued a fan.

“I don’t understand Counsell. It’s 93 and he has the pitcher come out for the sixth inning?,” wrote another.

“In no way shape or form should Rea have started the 5th after how awful he was the whole game. Unacceptable from Counsell,” scolded a fan.

“Rea had no business going out there in the 6th inning. Terrible decision by Counsell,” posted another.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Cubs face a tall order at 2025 trade deadline Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE