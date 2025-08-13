Chicago Cubs’ Craig Counsell responds to Brewers’ surge

The Chicago Cubs‘ lead in the NL Central evaporated quickly after the All-Star break, and the team is drowning in the Milwaukee Brewers’ surge.

The Brewers entered Wednesday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 7.5-game lead on the Cubs on the back of an 11-game winning streak. On Tuesday night, Chicago’s offense sputtered, scoring one run on four hits in a 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Chicago Cubs believe their best days are ahead

On Wednesday, Cubs manager Craig Counsell didn’t seem worried about his former team’s hot streak during an appearance on 670 The Score’s “Spiegel & Holmes.” Counsell believes the best part of the season is yet to come for the Cubs.

“Telling people how to feel is not a good idea,” Counsell said. “I think you should feel how you want to feel. Nothing bad has happened. We’ve put ourselves in a good position, and the best part is yet to come. That’s how you have to treat every day.”

Counsell tried to stay positive on Tuesday night after the loss. He believes the offense will get going again, as they were one of the best units in baseball early in the season.

But how the Cubs started the season doesn’t matter. Playoff sports and World Series trophies aren’t handed out in July.

Losing out to the Brewers in the NL Central would be a disappointment for the team. And a slide out of the wild card race would be unforgivable.

