Chicago Cubs’ Craig Counsell called out by ESPN reporter for controversial decision

Frustrations are, well, brewing for Chicago Cubs fans as they watched the Milwaukee Brewers pull within 1.5 games of first place in the NL Central on Sunday. The Cubs’ bats were silent in a 2-0 loss to the Houston Astros in front of 37,319 fans at Daikin Park.

Following the game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters (via Marquee Sports Network) that he thought starting pitcher Jameson Taillon had a strong fifth inning until he left a slider up and over that Jose Altuve put into the bleachers for a two-run home run, the only runs of the game.

Following the home run, Counsell replaced Taillon with right-handed reliever Ryan Brasier to get the final out of the inning.

Taillon left the game after giving up five hits and recording four strikeouts on 107 pitches.

Chicago Cubs’ Craig Counsell called out for a controversial decision

ESPN writer and reporter Adam Rittenberg called out Counsell for leaving Taillon in the game so long, calling his decision to wait until the home run “idiotic managing.”

“Absolutely idiotic managing by Craig Counsell,” Rittenberg posted on X.

In response to a poster saying the Cubs’ offense was the main problem, Rittenberg argued that a reliever should have been in before the 105-pitch count.

“Of course he has, and the offense must deliver, but leaving him in with 105+ pitches to face Altuve again? Why don’t you have a reliever ready”,” he posted.

Rittenberg went as far as to argue that Counsell doesn’t bring value to the Cubs.

“I don’t see his value whatsoever in Chicago,” Rittenberg posted . “He was a good manager in Milwaukee, clearly, but not seeing what he brings here.” I don't see his value whatsoever in Chicago. He was a good manager in Milwaukee, clearly, but not seeing what he brings here. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) June 29, 2025 Jameson Taillon believed he had control until the end

Following the game, Taillon told reporters he felt like he had his best control on the mound before the home run.

The Cubs have an off day on Monday, further making Counsell’s choice to wait until Taillon threw 107 pitches before replacing him confusing to many fans on social media.

Chicago has a three-game series against the (40-42) Cleveland Guardians beginning on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. Then the Cubs will host the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game series starting on Friday, hoping to earn their first series win over a plus-.500 team since they took two from the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 22 and April 23.

With the Cubs’ struggles against good teams in June, the team needs to be active in the trade market for help.

