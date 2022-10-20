NWSL outfit, the Chicago Red Stars are at the center of a lingering issue bordering on emotional and verbal abuse meted out to players.

The crisis rocking the Chicago Red Stars does not look like abating anytime soon, in fact, it appears it will get worse before it gets better.



Investigations indicate just how far the club has to go to making amends and how deep the dysfunction has endured.



The Athletic reported that members of the current Board of Directors were made aware of internal concerns as early as September 2021.



According to the report, the board took no action until after the Sally Q. Yates investigation emerged in the news, which ultimately stripped owner Arnim Whisler of his role as Chairman of the Board.



In addition, Claire Watkins, a journalist that follows the team closely detailed years of toxicity and abnormalities in the establishment.

Here it is: For the last 10 months I've spoken with over a dozen people close to the Chicago Red Stars, including former players and staff, trying to tell the real story of a club riddled with dysfunction. For @DefectorMedia: https://t.co/6xkGjkClNy — Claire Watkins (@ScoutRipley) October 18, 2022

The piece includes stories about former head coach Rory Dames dividing his locker room, concerns turned aside by Whisler and how money dictated almost everything within the club.



It also describes how Whisler reportedly housed players in buildings that he himself owned.



Bottom line

As the calls for Whisler to sell grow louder, every club can learn a lesson about the consequences of turning a small operation into an excuse for bad behavior.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE