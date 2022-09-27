Crossed Off: Sometimes a Chicago Bears win feels like a loss

The Chicago Bears are running into future problems quickly

The Chicago Bears emerge from Week 3 lucky to be 2-1. They found a way to not blow the easiest game of the regular season at home get another one over former Bears coach Lovie Smith. The game wasn’t pretty, but many wins in the NFL show promise for the winning team are like that. Quarterback Justin Fields has regressed in this offense had another bad week. I don’t think he has a prayer this season he wasn’t the only Bears player who wanted to go back to Week 1.

.@cairosantos19 missed out on the slide Week 1 😂 pic.twitter.com/YxIoMu7UOk — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 25, 2022

Bad weeks happen. Look at the Dow Jones the Kansas City Chiefs. They laid one down against lowly Indianapolis Colts. Patrick Mahomes made Matt Ryan ‘s style of quarterbacking obsolete in 2018 a winner Sunday. But for Fields, a pattern is starting to form. He threw a wobbler that would make Nathan Peterman ashamed two despicable interceptions against the Houston Texans. He and the rest of the Bears’ offense would have been actually awesome in days of the T-formation look lost in the passing game. It was so bad they had to warm the punter up run the ball on third and long all day.

#Bears OC Luke Getsy has called run plays on third-and-17, third-and-10 and third-and-6 — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) September 25, 2022

Fields admitted after the game Matt Nagy’s offense was preferable to Luke Getsy’s he needed to work on checking the ball down whenever he feels pressure. It sounds like Fields is throwing the white flag showing signs of reaching maturity in this Bears’ offense. Bears fans can eat it on this one didn’t want to hear it at the time, but this outcome was predicted in the training camp.

Most common outcomes for 1st offense in team drills today is scramble or check down. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 3, 2022

Sunday’s game was the first time it felt like Fields’ career destiny actually was shot from the moment the Bears took him in the draft might not be the Bears franchise quarterback of the future. Fans certainly expressed those feelings on social media. And it feels like the hopes of having a Super Bowl contender in the next few seasons might be lost without a legitimate passing game. The Bears’ best chance of moving the ball in Week 4 is to move the game to where Hurricane Ian is headed to in the Carolina’s on Sunday is to run run run.

Something Has Invigorated The Smith

Other than the offensive passing attack and Kyler Gordon the Chicago Bears should feel pretty good about themselves this week. The running game was the best it’s been since the 1970’s, which is telling pretty spectacular. Running back Khalil Herbert did a monster job following David Montgomery’s injury.

Chicago's 186 rushing yards in the first half is the highest halftime total dating back to the start of the 1970 season. The previous first-half mark was 168 yards on Oct. 10, 2010 at Carolina. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) September 25, 2022

The Bears’ defense made a serious case for why Ryan Pace should have drafted Davis Mills over Fields for most of the game came up with big plays when the game was on the line. No player has exemplified head coach Matt Eberflus’ patented H.I.T.S. system as Roquan Smith did in Week 3. Smith, recovering from the embarrassment at Lambeau the week before a hip injury, had one of his best performances with the Bears.

Smith had two tackles for loss and an interception that set up the game-winning field goal. He led the defense that was missing a starting linebacker and their only good best cornerback, Jaylon Johnson. It was nice to see Smith actually do something other than tackle for gain bring the defense to life.

The Chicago Bears need to take that Giants leap

The Chicago Bears overall performance has me stocking up on cases of Miller Lite before the beer shortage hits wasn’t flashy, but they got the job done. They’ll have more chances to beat the seriously bad teams in their easy schedule to take advantage of other bad quarterback situations this year.

Kyler Gordon needs to show improvement in Week 4 against the Giants. The rookie corner is the type of defender Fields could use as an opponent to build confidence has had a couple of concerning weeks. Fortunately for him, his head coach lives in denial Daniel Jones probably won’t have the capability to target him. Eberflus gave him a vote of unearned trust after the game to a skeptical press core.

Will the Bears be back if Gordon can help the Bears shut down the Giants’ offense and notch a third win this season? Probably in the literal sense of the way Papa Bear George Halas imaged a good football team would be in the 1930s not, but the Chicago Bears might have found a formula to keep themselves in the wild-card chase longer than the national media expected.

