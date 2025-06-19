Chicago Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong made history against Brewers

It’s hard to tell what Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong does best. He leads the team with 20 home runs, proving that his power hitting is a talent, even if he doesn’t want to participate in the home run derby during All-Star week.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell recently praised Crow-Armstrong’s fielding, as the outfielder has made some amazing and crucial catches.

Crow-Armstrong has also been a key part of Chicago having one of the best teams on the bases, as the speedy center fielder has stolen 20 bases already this season.

Chicago Cubs OF Pete Crow-Armstrong made history

On Thursday, Crow-Armstrong hit his 20th home run of the year, becoming the youngest Cubs player on record to record 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a single season, per Marquee Sports Network.

It’s June 19th.

PCA MAKES CUBS HISTORY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QW04Cq1tkJ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 19, 2025

Crow-Armstrong, 23, is set to earn some nifty awards and nominations in 2025. He’s receiving the most fan votes for outfielders in the National League. The lefty is entering the MVP conversation, and that talk will only grow as Crow-Armstrong’s defensive efforts continue to match his offensive production.

The Cubs offered Crow-Armstrong a contract extension with a raise earlier this season. He chose to turn it down, believing that he could play good enough baseball to make more money.

Right now, he’s one of the best players in the league.

