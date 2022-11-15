Infielder/Outfielder, Miles Mastrobuoni is Chicago bound, after the Cubs acquired his services from Tampa.

The Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league right-handed pitcher Alfredo Zárraga.



The Cubs 40-man roster stands at 34 players.



Mastrobuoni, 27, spent a majority of 2022 with the Triple-A Durham Bulls, hitting .300 (152-for-507) with a .377 on-base percentage, 32 doubles, 16 home runs, 64 RBI and 23 stolen bases in 129 games.

He led the International League with 92 runs scored and was tied for the league lead in hits while ranking second in doubles, fourth in on-base percentage and fifth in average and total bases (238). His performance led to a September call-up with the Rays, in which he made his major league debut, appearing in eight games with a .188 average (3-for-16) and a stolen base.



He was Tampa Bay’s 14th round pick in 2016 out of Nevada-Reno.



In exchange for the deal, the Rays will receive minor league pitcher, Alfredo Zárraga, who was signed by Chicago as a non-drafted free agent in January of 2021.

