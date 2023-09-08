It seems the 12-year MLB veteran, Brad Boxberger, is on his way back to the big league club.

After multiple rehab appearances and bullpens, the Cubs are ready to re-add Boxberger to the bullpen:

Cubs moves: – Brad Boxberger activated from 60-day IL and added to active roster (40-man now at 40) – Keegan Thompson sent to Iowa — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) September 8, 2023

Brad Boxberger has been out since May with a forearm injury but has been making rehab appearances since the middle of August in hopes of getting back into form for the stretch run.

Boxberger could be an asset should he return to his previous year’s form as he had an ugly 5.52 in his stint with the Cubs before hitting the IL. He has closing and playoff experience that could prove invaluable for a relatively inexperienced Cubs bullpen.

With the addition of Brad Boxberger to the active roster, Keegan Thompson was sent down to Triple-A. This shouldn’t be much of a surprise as he hasn’t been impressive since his call up as he’s given up five runs in his 7.1 innings of work.

