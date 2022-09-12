The Cubs have officially added two new additions to their Hall of Fame.

Prior to the Cubs’ game against the Giants on Saturday, outfielder Jose Cardenal and long-time radio voice host Pat Hughes were honored as the two newest members to the teams Hall of Fame, the MLB reported.

In attendance for Saturday’s ceremony were National Hall of Famers Billy Williams, Andrew Dawson, Lee Smith, and Ryne Sandberg, along with Cubs Hall of Fame Rick Sutcliffe. Smith helped Cardenal put on his new blue Cubs Hall of Fame jacket, which has “That ball’s got a chaaaance… GONE!” stitched in red under the collar.

“I wish I had my Afro,” Cardenal said with a smile during the ceremony, pointing to his shorter haircut, “It’s gone.”

“It’s an unbelievable honor, one that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life” Hughes said, “It’s very special to be bracketed with Harry Caray and Jack Brickhouse in the long and legendary history of the Cubs, I must have been doing something right.”

The new plaques and the newest Cubs Hall of Famers. pic.twitter.com/VnHLJw88GE — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) September 10, 2022

Cardenal, now 78 years old, spent six of his 18 seasons in the Major League with the Cubs. From 1972-77, Cardinal hit a .296 clip with 129 stolen bases, 236 extra hits, and 433 runs over 821 games. He started his Major League career with the San Francisco Giants in 1963, and officially retired in 1981. His signature Afro hairstyle and an all-round energetic style of play made him a favorite amongst fans, with even former First Lady Michelle Obama making it known that she enjoyed watching Cardenal play. In 2016, Cardenal was invited to the White House so that he could meet one of his biggest fans.

