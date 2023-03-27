Chicago Cubs reportedly securing Nico Hoerner with a contract extension

The Chicago Cubs have secured their middle infield for a few more years. Everybody is by now aware that the Cubs signed SS Dansby Swanson to a 7-year deal back in December. Today, the team reportedly extended 2B Nico Hoerner.

According to Jeff Passan, the Cubs have inked Hoerner to a 3-year, $35 million extension. Nico Hoerner made his big league debut with the Cubs in 2019. He has since maintained a .277 batting average for his career and has shown Gold Glove potential at shortstop.

Second baseman Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a three-year, $35 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Deal buys out one year of free agency, but Hoerner still will hit the market at 29. Final two arbitration years priced ~$15M and FA year at ~$20M. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 28, 2023

With the addition of Gold Glover Dansby Swanson, Hoerner naturally becomes the Cubs’ everyday second basemen. Since defensive shifts have been made illegal, a defender with Hoerner’s range becomes increasingly more valuable at second base. This rule change has the potential to make the double-play tandem of Swanson and Hoerner that much more exciting.

The 25-year-old infielder played 135 games for the Cubs last season while slashing .281/.327/.410. He also accounted for 10 home runs and 55 RBIs. With this extension out of the way, Ian Happ may become the team’s next focus for an extension.

Opening Day is nearly here. The Cubs open up their season at home against the Milwaukee Brewers. This three-game series with their division rivals begins at 1:20 CT on Thursday.

