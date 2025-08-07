Chicago Cubs reliever Andrew Kittredge throws an immaculate inning using the same pitch sequence

New Chicago Cubs reliever Andrew Kittredge had a whirlwind of 24 hours with his new team. On Tuesday, August 5 he surrendered four runs in an inning while only recording one out. The next game, he was called upon to protect a small lead, and threw an immaculate inning.

Andrew Kittredge threw the first Chicago Cubs immaculate inning since 2022

An immaculate inning, defined by a pitcher striking out all three batters faced in an inning while using just nine pitches, is a rare accomplishment. Kittredge did his on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds by striking out Austin Hays, Gavin Lux and Tyler Stephenson. He did so by using the exact same pitch sequence to each batter, getting strikeouts by going sinker, sinker, slider.

Andrew Kittredge tosses an immaculate inning for the @Cubs! pic.twitter.com/dkZXAHSz3u — MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2025

The last time a Cubs pitcher threw an immaculate inning was in 2022. Hayden Wesneski was the pitcher who last accomplished this feat, doing so in September against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wesneski struck out Jack Suwinski, Zack Collins and Jason Delay in the game.

At that time, Wesneski became the first Cubs pitcher since LaTroy Hawkins in 2004 to record an immaculate inning.

For, Kittredge, his immaculate inning was not only unique in that he used the exact same pitch sequence, but he was coming off of a rough outing and then went on to make MLB history. That shows the unpredictability, and brilliance, of baseball.

Hopefully, the Cubs can build on Kittredge’s impressive outing to help turn things around after their recent slump. Sometimes, rare moments like an immaculate inning are just the spark a team needs to shift momentum and start winning again.

