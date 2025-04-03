The Chicago Cubs offense exploded against the Athletics this week, putting up 35 runs across three games. Chicago won all the games in the series by scores of 18-3, 7-4, and 10-2. This outburst came during the Athletics historic home opening series in Sacramento, in which they are calling the Triple-A stadium Sutter Health Park home for the next few seasons.

Were there ballpark factors to consider in the Chicago Cubs offense outburst?

Sutter Health Park, which is home to the San Francisco Giants Triple-A team, is considered by some one of the most hitter friendly parks in minor league baseball.

Dimensions wise, there is not much of an advantage as a home run to left field is 330 feet, center field 403 feet, and right field 325. There also is not an altitude factor that makes this park so hitter friendly.

Where the advantage comes into play is the warm weather. In the summer, day time temperatures will hit 100 degrees frequently. However, the Athletics have thought about this and are playing 60 of their 81 home games at night.

In this series, two out of the three Cubs and Athletics games were played at night. It is early April, and the day time temperatures for their Wednesday afternoon game was a maximum of 63 degrees. All things considered, there were no extreme ballpark factors to take into account when looking at the Cubs 35 run offensive explosion.

Cubs 35 runs explosion sets an Athletics all-time record

One historical fact from this series is that the Cubs 35 runs scored marked the most the Athletics have allowed in their first three home games of a season. The previous record was 31 runs, which was established in 1922. Home runs did play a big part in this series as Chicago mashed nine all together with Seiya Suzuki having three, Kyle Tucker and Michael Busch two, and Dansby Swanson + Carson Kelly one.

Up next for the Cubs is their first home game of the 2025 season. Their opponent will be the San Diego Padres and the series will begin on Friday, April 4.

